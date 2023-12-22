'The View' Staffers 'Pissed' After Oprah Winfrey Snubs the Daytime Talk Show on 'The Color Purple' Press Tour

"The View is pissed that Oprah avoided The View," a source spilled about the alleged snub from Winfrey. According to insiders, producers hoped to reunite Whoopi Goldberg and the former daytime diva — who starred together in the original 1985 film version of the Alice Walker novel — calling it a "missed opportunity."

Per sources, Winfrey could not make an appearance because the segment was “taped on November 27 when [Winfrey] wasn’t available."

However, the Sister Act star, 68 — who also makes an appearance in the new movie — "had an incredible moment with the cast during the segment. Everyone was thrilled with what aired… It was a very emotional day for Whoopi. It was a wonderful moment."