'The View' Staffers 'Pissed' After Oprah Winfrey Snubs the Daytime Talk Show on 'The Color Purple' Press Tour
The View is not too happy with Oprah Winfrey.
According to insiders at the daytime talk show, staffers were perplexed when the cast of The Color Purple visited the Hot Topics table without the media mogul, 69, who produced the new version of the film.
"The View is pissed that Oprah avoided The View," a source spilled about the alleged snub from Winfrey. According to insiders, producers hoped to reunite Whoopi Goldberg and the former daytime diva — who starred together in the original 1985 film version of the Alice Walker novel — calling it a "missed opportunity."
Per sources, Winfrey could not make an appearance because the segment was “taped on November 27 when [Winfrey] wasn’t available."
However, the Sister Act star, 68 — who also makes an appearance in the new movie — "had an incredible moment with the cast during the segment. Everyone was thrilled with what aired… It was a very emotional day for Whoopi. It was a wonderful moment."
The Oprah Winfrey Show alum made up for her absence by reportedly recording a special promo for the show's "Favorite Things" segment.
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks star has also grabbed headlines recently for her confession about using weight loss medication after years of dieting and struggling to maintain her preferred physique.
"It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years," she said in an interview. "I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself."
Winfrey explained how shedding the pounds "occupied five decades of space in my brain, yo-yoing and feeling like why can’t I just conquer this thing, believing willpower was my failing."
"I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends," she noted of her routine nowadays, which includes taking the medication. "I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so d--- hard. I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me," Winfrey said.
The television personality emphasized how she took the medication ahead of Thanksgiving "because I knew I was going to have two solid weeks of eating, and instead of gaining eight pounds like I did last year, I gained half a pound . . . It quiets the food noise."
Page Six spoke to sources close to The View.