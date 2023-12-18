Odd Pairing: Disgraced Rapper Kanye West Poses With Embattled Actor Will Smith After Traveling in First Class From Dubai to Los Angeles
What happens when two canceled celebrities get together? They take a selfie, apparently!
On Sunday, December 17, Kanye West was spotted taking a photo with Will Smith after the celebrities traveled from the United Arab Emirates to Los Angeles.
"my friends aunt deada-- just met kanye," the caption read of the trio, which has since made the rounds on social media.
In another picture, the woman is posing with the disgraced rapper, 46. "my friend doesn't want to ask her aunt where the f--- they are going," the caption read.
Smith, 55, and West were seen in first class on an Emirates plane, TMZ reported.
In the photo, the "I Wonder" artist wore a black sweatshirt, while the actor sported a blue T-shirt. West and Smith were also both seen at Art Basel in Miami, Fla.
It's been a tough year for both stars. As OK! previously reported, West, who is bipolar, went on a 10-minute rant in Las Vegas about Jesus Christ, Adolf Hitler and former pal Donald Trump.
“It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world,” he falsely yelled to the crowd.
“Who’s going to make the hospitals, though? He’s a Zionist, Trump,” the singer added about the former president. “This is what I’ve been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that.”
In November, West angered people again since his new "Vultures" track includes the lyrics: “How I’m antisemitic? I just f-------- a Jewish b-----.”
For his part, ever since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, he's been taking a step back from the spotlight.
While at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Saturday, December 2, the Aladdin star, who is still married to Jada Pinkett Smith, reflected on the toll the past few years have had on him.
“I have made tons of mistakes,” the comedian shared.
“Fame is a unique monster. You can’t get too excited when people say good things about you because then when people say bad things about you, you struggle and suffer more,” he continued. “I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world.”
“And at the same time, I am deeply human. And I am in the process of perfecting my virtue,” he concluded.