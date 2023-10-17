OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Will Smith
OK LogoNEWS

Will Smith's Kids 'Feel Bad' for Him as Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Shocking Confessions About Their Broken Marriage

will smiths kids feel bad jada pinkett smith confessions broken marriage
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 17 2023, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jada Pinkett Smith has no issue spilling her heart out in her new book, but the shocking stories she's revealed about her broken marriage to Will Smith have their kids a bit concerned.

According to an insider, their son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 22, "feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents."

Article continues below advertisement
will smiths kids feel bad jada pinkett smith confessions broken marriage
Source: mega

Will Smith shares two kids with Jada Pinkett Smith, and he also has one son with ex wife Sheree Zampino.

"They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn't helping," the source noted of Will's offspring, which also includes Trey Smith, the 30-year-old son he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. "They wish some of their family's private matters remained private."

Article continues below advertisement

The dad-of-three is "trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids" to avoid reading all of the stories.

"He's trying not to let any outside noise impact him," the insider added. "Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself."

will smiths kids feel bad jada pinkett smith confessions broken marriage
Source: mega

Jada's shocking memoir debuted on October 4.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the Gotham alum, 52, shared last week that she and the Oscar winner, 55, secretly separated in 2016.

"Why it fractured... that’s a lot of things ... By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," she explained in an interview of the split. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

will smiths kids feel bad jada pinkett smith confessions broken marriage
Source: mega

The actress revealed she and the Oscar winner secretly split in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked why they never made the breakup public, the actress explained they never felt "ready" to until now.

"[We're] still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership," she said. "In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn't figured that out."

MORE ON:
Will Smith

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Jada also made it clear that neither of them actually intend to ever file for divorce.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever," she declared. "I just haven’t been able to break that promise."

will smiths kids feel bad jada pinkett smith confessions broken marriage
Source: mega

Jada said she doesn't plan to divorce Will despite their rough patch.

Article continues below advertisement

In another interview, the Worthy author dished on Will's 2022 Oscars scandal, in which he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada's shaved head.

"I thought, ‘This is a skit,’" she confessed of watching it all go down. "I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit."

The Red Table Talk host admitted she was also surprised by Will's choice of words when yelling at the comedian.

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” she recalled. I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.