Will Smith's Kids 'Feel Bad' for Him as Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Shocking Confessions About Their Broken Marriage
Jada Pinkett Smith has no issue spilling her heart out in her new book, but the shocking stories she's revealed about her broken marriage to Will Smith have their kids a bit concerned.
According to an insider, their son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 22, "feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents."
"They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn't helping," the source noted of Will's offspring, which also includes Trey Smith, the 30-year-old son he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. "They wish some of their family's private matters remained private."
The dad-of-three is "trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids" to avoid reading all of the stories.
"He's trying not to let any outside noise impact him," the insider added. "Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself."
As OK! reported, the Gotham alum, 52, shared last week that she and the Oscar winner, 55, secretly separated in 2016.
"Why it fractured... that’s a lot of things ... By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," she explained in an interview of the split. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."
When asked why they never made the breakup public, the actress explained they never felt "ready" to until now.
"[We're] still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership," she said. "In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn't figured that out."
- Split Shocker: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Were Separated 6 Years Before Infamous 2022 Oscars Slap
- Will Smith Has 'Had Enough!': The Actor Is Tired Of Wife Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Freaky Confessions,' Considering A Split, Spills Insider
- Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Working 'On Their Connection' Amid Actor's Bombshell Memoir Revelations: Couple Is 'Still Very Attached,' Says Source
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Jada also made it clear that neither of them actually intend to ever file for divorce.
"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever," she declared. "I just haven’t been able to break that promise."
In another interview, the Worthy author dished on Will's 2022 Oscars scandal, in which he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada's shaved head.
"I thought, ‘This is a skit,’" she confessed of watching it all go down. "I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit."
The Red Table Talk host admitted she was also surprised by Will's choice of words when yelling at the comedian.
“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” she recalled. I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”