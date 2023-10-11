Jada Pinkett Smith Thought Oscars Slap Was a 'Skit': 'I Was Like, There’s No Way That Will Hit Him'
Jada Pinkett Smith is finally revealing what went through her mind when husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
In a new interview, the Gotham alum recalled the infamous night, insisting she was shocked by what unfolded on stage.
"I thought, ‘This is a skit,’" she confessed. "I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit."
The Men in Black lead's outburst came after Rock, 58, made a joke about Jada's shaved head, though at the time, the comedian was unaware that she suffers from alopecia.
When the couple was able to have a second alone, the first thing the actress, 52, said to her spouse was, "Are you OK?"
As OK! reported, the father-of-three, 55, faced countless repercussions for his actions, including a 10-year ban from the Oscars.
Will eventually issued an apology over the situation, but it's believed his efforts to talk face to face with Chris have gone ignored.
"I’m going to be by his side," she noted, "but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."
The Red Table Talk Show host discusses the ordeal in her newest book, Worthy, which debuts on Tuesday, October 17.
The tome also covers the highs and lows of their romance, revealing they've actually been separated for seven years now.
The pair is still legally married, but Jada confirmed on the Wednesday, October 11, episode of Today that they are not together romantically.
When asked why they haven't officially pulled the plug, she explained, "just not being ready yet ... Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership ... In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn't figured that out."
- Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Her Silence Over Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars
- Split Shocker: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Were Separated 6 Years Before Infamous 2022 Oscars Slap
- A Bitter Background: Will Smith Feels Chris Rock Has Been 'Laughing Behind His Back' Over Jada Pinkett Smith's Affair
"Why it fractured... that’s a lot of things ... By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," the author elaborated. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."
Nonetheless, the star is determined to work things out with the actor. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through ... whatever," declared Jada. "I just haven’t been able to break that promise."
The duo's romance has been under scrutiny for years, as Jada previously admitted to having an "entanglement" with singer August Alinas, 31, while she and Will were taking time apart in 2015.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People interviewed Jada about Will's Oscars slap.