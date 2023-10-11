Jada Pinkett Smith Thought Oscars Slap Was a 'Skit': 'I Was Like, There’s No Way That Will Hit Him'

"I thought, ‘This is a skit,’" she confessed. "I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit."

The Men in Black lead's outburst came after Rock, 58, made a joke about Jada's shaved head, though at the time, the comedian was unaware that she suffers from alopecia.

When the couple was able to have a second alone, the first thing the actress, 52, said to her spouse was, "Are you OK?"