Jada Pinkett Smith Insists She Did 'Not Cheat' on Estranged Husband Will Smith During 'Entanglement' With Singer August Alsina

“I just need people to know, OK, I did not cheat on Will Smith. No matter how sad he looked at that table," Pinkett Smith insisted, referring to the time the King Richard star joined his estranged wife for an episode of her since-canceled show Red Table Talk to discuss the state of their marriage and the Girls Trip actress' romance with Alsina.

"And when you read, you will kind of get an understanding of why the Red Table even happened in the first place," The Nutty Professor star continued regarding her upcoming memoir, Worthy, releasing on Tuesday, October 17.