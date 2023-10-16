Jada Pinkett Smith Insists She Did 'Not Cheat' on Estranged Husband Will Smith During 'Entanglement' With Singer August Alsina
Jada Pinkett Smith is making it crystal clear that she was never unfaithful to her estranged husband, Will Smith.
During a joint livestream appearance with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, on TalkShopLive, the 52-year-old reiterated previous claims that her infamous "entanglement" with singer August Alsina occurred after she and Smith decided to separate.
“I just need people to know, OK, I did not cheat on Will Smith. No matter how sad he looked at that table," Pinkett Smith insisted, referring to the time the King Richard star joined his estranged wife for an episode of her since-canceled show Red Table Talk to discuss the state of their marriage and the Girls Trip actress' romance with Alsina.
"And when you read, you will kind of get an understanding of why the Red Table even happened in the first place," The Nutty Professor star continued regarding her upcoming memoir, Worthy, releasing on Tuesday, October 17.
While Pinkett Smith had announced during the Facebook Watch talk show in 2020 that she and her husband "decided we were going to separate for a period of time," she recently revealed they haven't been together romantically since 2016.
Now, Pinkett Smith confirmed: "I’m in a place of peace. I’m in a place of happiness. And in all honesty, I love where I am. As far as Will, my relationship with him, you know, we went through that long period of separation… in order for us to journey separately and do some journeying together."
- Awkward! Will Smith Warns Jada Pinkett Smith 'Don't Use Me' For Clout In Uncomfortable Resurfaced Video
- Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Working 'On Their Connection' Amid Actor's Bombshell Memoir Revelations: Couple Is 'Still Very Attached,' Says Source
- Split Shocker: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Were Separated 6 Years Before Infamous 2022 Oscars Slap
"And it just seems as though we’ve come to a really, really beautiful place together. So I just, I’m happy. Yeah, that’s where I am. In this chapter of my life, I am finally happy," the Collateral actress, who shares her son, Jaden, 25, and daughter, Willow, 22, with Smith, expressed during the TalkShopLive video.
Her mother decided to chime in, stating: "People had this vision in their mind and this idea in their minds, of who you were, as a couple, the family and all of that, and you guys just tried to live up to it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Well, we thought that’s what we were supposed to do until we got mature and got our a----- in some therapy, and realized, you know, that that’s just not a realistic thing to do," Pinkett Smith pointed out about her marriage. "There’s so much love, you know, between us."
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host's resurfaced revelations about her affair with Alsina comes more than three years after she and Smith virally opened up about the notorious love triangle — clarifying Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" with the "No Love" singer happened after she called it quits on her marriage.
"We were over," Pinkett Smith said of her and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, who are notably still married on paper after tying the knot in 1997.
"I was done with your a--," Smith joked at the time. "We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I'll figure out how to make myself happy."
Regarding her relationship with Alsina, Pinkett Smith noted: "I just wanted to feel good, it had been so long since I felt good. And it was really a joy to just help heal someone. I think that has a lot to do with my co-dependency."