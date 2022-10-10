Mila Kunis Felt Standing Ovation For Will Smith Following Oscars Slap Was 'Insane'
Mila Kunis was is disbelief when Will Smith received a standing ovation after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The That 70's Show actress revealed that while watching the telecast, she and husband Ashton Kutcher did not leap to their feet when the King Richard star won his gold statue for Best Actor in a Leading Role, something that occurred moments after the ordeal.
"The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead," Kunis said in a recent interview. "We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I'm not willing to do it myself."
"Not standing up, to me, was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up," the Black Swan star explained. "I thought, 'Wow, what a time we're living in that rather than do what's right, people focus on doing what looks good.' It's insane to me."
As OK! previously reported, after the former Saturday Night Live star cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's bald head during the live broadcast, the Hitch star got up from seat and slapped Rock in the face.
“Keep my wife's name out of your f***king mouth,” Smith screamed at the funny man as he went back to his seat.
Just minutes after the infamous moment, Smith took the stage to accept his trophy. “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me," Smith bawled as he accepted his award.
"It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of King Richard, Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family," he continued. "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams."
After the incident, the Academy banned the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star for ten years.