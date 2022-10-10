Mila Kunis Felt Standing Ovation For Will Smith Following Oscars Slap Was 'Insane'

"Not standing up, to me, was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up," the Black Swan star explained. "I thought, 'Wow, what a time we're living in that rather than do what's right, people focus on doing what looks good.' It's insane to me."

As OK! previously reported, after the former Saturday Night Live star cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's bald head during the live broadcast, the Hitch star got up from seat and slapped Rock in the face.