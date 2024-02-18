WILLIAM BLOCKS HARRY RETURN: Prince's Anger at Brother Boils Over Amid Claims There Is 'Zero Percent Chance' He’ll Be Welcomed Back Into Royal Fold
Battle between bothers?
According to a source, despite King Charles recent cancer diagnosis, there is still “no chance” Prince William will allow Prince Harry back into the royal fold.
The Prince of Wales will apparently be blocking the Duke of Sussex, who left the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, from returning to The Firm as he and the Duchess “cannot be trusted.”
“Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he would not allow Harry to return. He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now,” the insider spilled of the heir to the throne.
“If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now. His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero per cent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity,” they continued.
The sources remarks came after reports emerged, which claimed the Spare author is to take on a temporary royal role to support his ailing father. Harry and Charles have apparently had many “warm exchanges” before the 39-year-old flew to visit the patriarch in the U.K. last week. William, on the other hand, has had many meeting with the king at the Royals’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the monarch is recovering from cancer treatment.
Following the announcement of Charles’ illness, William has stepped up to take over some of the 75-year-old’s responsibilities.
“Charles is definitely impressed by how easily William has filled his shoes," another insider shared. “Charles can’t help but consider stepping down instead, for the sake of the monarchy, meaning William and Kate will be crowned king and queen much sooner than anyone expected.”
“He’s got a serious battle ahead, and he’ll need to focus on beating this cancer,” they added.
Buckingham Palace revealed Charles shocking diagnosis to the public in a statement on February 5.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," it read.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued.
King Charles later released a statement sharing his gratitude for the positive response he’s received amid his health battle.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," he said. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," the statement added. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
