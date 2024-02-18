WILLIAM BLOCKS HARRY RETURN: Prince's Anger at Brother Boils Over Amid Claims There Is 'Zero Percent Chance' He’ll Be Welcomed Back Into Royal Fold

The Prince of Wales will apparently be blocking the Duke of Sussex, who left the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, from returning to The Firm as he and the Duchess “cannot be trusted.”

“Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he would not allow Harry to return. He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now,” the insider spilled of the heir to the throne.