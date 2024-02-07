Prince Harry Will Try to 'Build Bridges' With the Royal Family After King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit King Charles after his cancer diagnosis, and the trip was seen as a way for the pair to reconnect after publicly feuding. Over the years, the Duke of Sussex trashed the royal family in various tell-all projects, but he's now prioritizing his father's health.
"Sometimes it takes a crisis like this to bring families together, and, in that sense, the royal family is no different from any other," royal expert Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
Harry's ties to the Windsors were greatly impacted by his explosive memoir, Spare, and it was reported the duke didn't see Prince William and Kate Middleton during his 24-hour stay in England.
"I do think this is a moment when real progress can be made in bridging the gap between Harry and the rest of the royals. We will have to wait and see whether they seize that opportunity or are simply unwilling to budge," he continued.
"Both sides are pretty well entrenched at this stage," Andersen shared. "There’s a lot of bad blood. … These people are rather pig-headed, very strong-willed and not inclined to compromise. But, then again, Harry will … certainly want to lend his support to the king in any way you can."
The speed at which the Duke of Sussex booked a flight to London highlights a shift in their familial dynamic.
"Could this be the start of a reconciliation?" he said. "That would be stretching theories too far, but Charles wants Harry back."
Commentator Hilary Fordwich shared a similar sentiment to Andersen.
"Reconciliation, at least from King Charles, is possible," the executive noted. "He is a loving father and has expressed sorrow regarding their relationship. William is another matter entirely. From what we know, William will most certainly put duty above everything else. … He has been tutored his entire life for this role."
While Harry grapples with Charles' condition, William will have to take over his father's public duties during his treatment.
"The continuity of the crown, with over a 1,000-year history, is Prince William’s priority," Fordwich added.
OK! previously reported editor Katie Nicholl believes the veteran's trek is a significant step for the pair.
"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," Nicholl said in an interview, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."
"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl speculated. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."
According to the writer, Charles "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry" after years of tension.
"The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, explaining that the gathering was most likely "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."
