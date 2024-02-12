King Charles Has a 'Question Mark Over His Reign' After His Sudden Cancer Diagnosis
King Charles surprised the world when the palace announced the monarch was diagnosed with cancer. As Charles begins his treatment process, Prince William will take on more responsibilities, and many Brits wonder what the future of His Majesty's royal career will look like.
"I fear that Charles when he came to the throne, was already dubbed the caretaker King because he's 75 now and there's a limit on how long he could reign, and I fear that he is now somewhat wounded," royal commentator Tom Bower said on GB News. "I think the public wish him well."
Charles spent decades of his life waiting to become the King of England, but in the early stages of his reign, he will take a step away from public engagements to focus on healing.
"The point is that when you face such a challenge as cancer, your psychology changes, and I think he'll always be now seen as a King with a question mark over how long he can reign," Bower continued. "However, I think he's got a very loyal son in William who will not be pushing his father to step aside. I think he would like to be the father of three children for a lot longer."
Not only will Charles depend on William during this period, but Queen Camilla continues to be a supportive partner to His Majesty.
"I'm a great critic of Camilla, there's no doubt that ever since she has become Queen and in the last weeks, knowing that King Charles wasn't well, she has worked very hard," Bower continued.
"It hasn't been easy for her because she does tire easily and hates long-distance travel with jet lag and things. So we should feel fortunate because he relies on her," he added.
William will take on more engagements, but the journalist predicted Charles won't step down from the throne.
"He won't abdicate," the biographer noted. "And it wouldn't be in the interests of the monarchy or of Britain for him to abdicate."
"There's no reason for it. God, we have the most amazing progress in cancer treatment now," the writer added.
OK! previously reported royal expert Robert Hardman thinks there is an "enormous demand" placed on William due to Charles' disease.
"It's a lot for him, but he'll rise to the challenge. I think it's good that we're going to see him today, investitures are a key part of what the monarchy does," he said on GB News. "And with the King now out of action, people should rightly receive their awards in the proper way."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
GB News anchor Isabel Webster predicted the next few months will be indicative of how William will approach being a monarch.
"We were talking about yesterday how he was staring his destiny in the eye," Webster said.
"And you ask anybody who has lost a parent in traumatic circumstances to then have your remaining parents suddenly infirm, whether you're William or Harry, that's got to be triggering in some way," Webster stated. "But he has this unique future ahead of him."