King Charles Has a 'Question Mark Over His Reign' After His Sudden Cancer Diagnosis

"I fear that Charles when he came to the throne, was already dubbed the caretaker King because he's 75 now and there's a limit on how long he could reign, and I fear that he is now somewhat wounded," royal commentator Tom Bower said on GB News. "I think the public wish him well."

Charles spent decades of his life waiting to become the King of England, but in the early stages of his reign, he will take a step away from public engagements to focus on healing.

"The point is that when you face such a challenge as cancer, your psychology changes, and I think he'll always be now seen as a King with a question mark over how long he can reign," Bower continued. "However, I think he's got a very loyal son in William who will not be pushing his father to step aside. I think he would like to be the father of three children for a lot longer."