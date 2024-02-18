King Charles Is 'Impressed by How Easily Prince William Has Filled His Shoes' Amid His Health Crisis
After King Charles announced he was diagnosed with cancer, his eldest son, Prince William, stepped up to help out in any way he can.
“Charles is definitely impressed by how easily William has filled his shoes," an insider explained. “Charles can’t help but consider stepping down instead, for the sake of the monarchy, meaning William and Kate will be crowned king and queen much sooner than anyone expected.”
“He’s got a serious battle ahead, and he’ll need to focus on beating this cancer,” the source said of the monarch, 75, who was diagnosed with the disease after getting surgery for an enlarged prostate.
As OK! previously reported, the palace first made the shocking announcement on Monday, February 5.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace said in the statement at the time.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued.
A few days later, Charles spoke out, expressing his gratitude toward others during this time.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," the message began. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," the statement continued. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
Though William has to also take care of his wife, Kate Middleton, who underwent abdominal surgery in January, he's staying positive and doing the best he can.
GB News reporter Cameron Walker shared, "Prince William, I'm told, is possibly going to be taking on some of King Charles' duties or representing the king of behalf of him, but certainly not all."
"The king is still expected to have his weekly audience with the Prime Minister, but on doctor's advice, it's advised that they should not meet in person," the journalist continued. "Other arrangements, it's understood, will be arranged and similar with privy council meetings, the king is still expected to attend privy council meetings. He's also expected to work through those famous red boxes, his constitutional duties, signing Government papers, reading cabinet minutes."
In Touch spoke to the source.