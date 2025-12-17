Willie Geist Thought There Was 'No Way' Taylor Swift Would Bag Travis Kelce Before They Started Dating

Article continues below advertisement

Willie Geist was skeptical of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance at first. During the Wednesday, December 17, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the host, 50, admitted he did not think the pop star would be interested in the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. He and Jenna Bush Hager were discussing Khloé Kardashian flirting with a teacher when Swift and Kelce’s relationship arose.

“Did we not learn anything about Travis and Taylor? Travis gave her a bracelet…went to the concert, went on his concert afterward and said, ‘I was bummed out because I didn’t get to meet her, and I wanted to shoot my shot,’” Bush Hager, 44, explained. “We showed that on the show, and we thought, ‘Oh, come on.’ They’re getting married, people!” “I think Travis is a good example, because you think, ‘There’s no way Taylor Swift would give me the time of day,’” Geist said. “Well, how do you know until you try?”

Inside Willie Geist's Meet and Greet With Taylor Swift

The 50-year-old recently met Swift at a screening of her new Disney+ series, Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, which gives a behind-the-scenes glance at the making of the Eras Tour. “Her team reached out and said, ‘We want to show it to some people. Come on down,’” he recalled. “So we go to this screening room downtown in New York. We’re sitting there, getting ready to watch the show, door opens, Taylor Swift walks in the room to thank everyone for coming. Not only that, she sat with us for the entire show, two episodes. And all of her dancers from the tour, including Kam [Saunders], were all there, sitting and cheering for each other when they see their friends on the screen.” Geist noted how Swift made an effort to highlight her dancers in the film beyond her personal vocals. After the screening, the media personality praised the singer, 36, for being “nice enough” to take pictures with some guests.

Jenna Bush Hager Had 'FOMO' Over Not Meeting Taylor Swift

Bush Hager was “sad” and jealous that she wasn’t able to attend due to filming her own show. “I was invited…I’m going to go ahead and say it, and I’m going to blame it on mother. Our boss…we had a lot of stuff going on that day, a lot of work stuff,” she explained. “I wrote our mother, [producer] Talia Parkinson Jones, our boss, and I said, ‘Is there any way? Please, mother. Is there any way I can move things around?’ And she said, ‘Gosh, I really wish I could say yes, but the answer is no.’’” The mom-of-three lamented over missing out and claimed “the FOMO was deep.”

