Stars Align! Jennifer Garner & Miranda Lambert Meet During Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Bash: Photo
The duo no one knew they needed!
Boss ladies Jennifer Garner and Miranda Lambert met for what appeared to be the very first time during Willie Nelson's weekend-long festivities for his 90th birthday, which included a performance from the "Drunk" singer herself.
"Our own little Stagecoach celebrating @willienelsonofficial’s 90th birthday. Thank you for including me. Happy birthday, Willie! 🤠♥️," Garner wrote on Sunday, April 30, alongside a few photos and videos highlighting the event at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater in Los Angeles, Calif.
The most iconic image featured Lambert and Garner posing side by side behind the scenes of the show.
The "Somethin' Bad" vocalist was dressed to impress in a dazzling denim jumpsuit, which was detailed with a red bandana-patterned fringe trim. She accessorized with a red bejeweled horseshoe-shaped statement necklace, white cowboy hat and brown boots, as her blonde hair fell in a loose braid.
"So nice to meet you!" Lambert commented of Garner, who kept her style simple in a black blazer set layered over a white shirt.
Fans of both Garner and Lambert freaked out in the comments section of the post, as they couldn't believe two of their favorite Hollywood stars were spending time together.
"Now that’s an evening out!!" one Instagram user wrote, as another added, "@jennifer.garner @mirandalambert Ok, tell the truth, who was fan Girling the most?! ♥️," and a third exclaimed, "this is the best picture ever! What a duo!!"
Lambert also provided her social media followers with some photos from the fun-filled extravaganza, writing: "Had a great time celebrating the one and only @willienelsonofficial this weekend!"
Prior to her performance, the country singer wished Nelson a happy birthday via Instagram, stating, "honored to celebrate you tonight. Thanks for all the music."
The weekend-long birthday celebration was done in the "On The Road Again" crooner's classic fashion, as he has been celebrating his birthday for multiple days for as long as he could remember.
"I was born before midnight on the 29th but it didn't get registered in the county courthouse until the next day, the 30th. So, it went out officially as the 30th. So I just do both days," Nelson told listeners of his SiriusXM radio show in 2018.