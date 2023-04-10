The Loretta Lynn Only We Knew: Country Legend's Pals Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson & Reba McEntire Tell All

Although she’s one of the brightest stars on the planet, with a fortune estimated at $65 million, her closest pals say she was the most modest, down-to-earth woman, and her ego never got in the way of her sweet personality. In fact, she said building her own career is something any woman could do! “I just set out to do my own voice,” said Loretta. “And you girls can do it too. You can do it just as good as me or better.”

Her megafamous superstar friends like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire have sung Loretta’s praises for decades! She met Nelson for the first time in the early 1960s and said, “When I first came to Nashville, I met Willie and we did some shows together. I thought he was one of the most handsome men I’d ever seen.”

Both artists have done amazing duets over their long careers — but they never stepped into the studio with each other until 2016. Loretta invited Willie to share the song “Lay Me Down” with her for her Full Circle album. The result was a beautiful and somber duet about the peace they hope to feel after death. Later that year, marijuana fan Willie urged Loretta, then 84, to give pot a try for her glaucoma. “She’s got a lot of guts,” said Nelson.