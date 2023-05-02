Carefree Ivanka Trump Raves Over 'Epic Night' at Willie Nelson Concert Amid Dad Donald Trump's Legal Woes
Ivanka Trump seems unfazed by dad Donald Trump's countless scandals.
Two days after Willie Nelson celebrated his 90th birthday with a star-studded concert, the mom-of-three took to Instagram to reveal she was one of the excited fans in the crowd.
On Monday, May 1, Ivanka, 41, shared a few snaps on her Instagram Story, dubbing Nelson a "musical legend" and calling the show at the Hollywood Bowl an "epic night."
As OK! reported, the blonde beauty has distanced herself from the ex-POTUS, 76, in the wake of his never-ending drama, but she did make a statement last month after he was indicted on 34 felony counts in relation to his Stormy Daniels hush money payment ordeal.
"I love my father, and I love my country," she simply said. "Today, I am pained for both."
Meanwhile, the former beauty queen has been doing her own thing with husband Jared Kushner, 42, as a source claimed she no longer wants to be part of her father's messes.
"They want nothing to do with this. They are staying away and don’t want to be hounded by reporters," one source told a news outlet of the duo's new life with their three kids in Miami, Fla. "Ivanka lost a lot of friends and her social scenes during his presidency. They want to put it in the rearview. They want it behind them."
Ivanka's relationship with her brother Donald Trump Jr., 45, has also cracked, reportedly due to her distaste for his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, 54.
On the other hand, her 29-year-old half-sister, Tiffany Trump, appears to be going the extra mile to get in her father's good graces.
"If you look at Tiffany’s history, she has never really been involved in the political stuff, [but now] Tiffany is trying to be the supportive daughter," an insider noted to an outlet. "This could be her way to get closer to her father."