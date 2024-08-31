Winona Ryder Says 2001 Shoplifting Arrest 'Had a Giant Effect' on Her Career: 'I Checked Out'

"There was a period when I was not in season," the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star said. "It was like 10, 12, 15 years, and it did coincide with everything that happened [in her life] but also, if you look at the period from 2000 to 2010: wow! It was the most degrading time to be a woman. Even the cool people were participating in what felt like it should be off-limits."

Ryder made clear the situation "definitely had a giant effect" on the lack of roles she was being offered. “It kept being like, ‘Oh, it’s fine, this is just, like, paperwork,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ I was so confused," she explained. "I just remember being told I was going to go to prison. I was like, ‘Huh? What are you talking about?'"