20 Brave Stars Who Battle Mental Illness: From Ben Affleck to Roseanne Barr and More

The 51-year-old Oscar winner said he’s battled depression since his 20s and has been taking medication for it since he was 26 years old.

“I get depressed,” Ben Affleck said. “I take antidepressants. They’re very helpful for me. I’ve taken them since I was 26 years old, various different kinds. I’ve switched and tried this and tried that.”

The star has also spoken candidly about his alcohol addiction.

“I started to drink every day. I’d come home from work and drink until I passed out on the couch,” he revealed. He’s spent multiple stints in rehab, but said, “I don’t have any room for failure of that kind at this point ... I have to be the man I want to be.”