Wolf Blitzer Appears to Nearly Vomit on Camera During Live Interview, CNN Quickly Cuts to Commercial
CNN viewers were left in shock on Thursday, February 8, when anchor Wolf Blitzer appeared to be on the verge of vomiting during a live interview with House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin.
Blitzer's discomfort and subsequent absence from the show have raised concerns about his health and led to speculation among viewers.
During the interview on The Situation Room, Blitzer was seen displaying several pained expressions, suggesting that he was struggling with some form of nausea.
After nearly a full minute of apparent discomfort, CNN producers finally caught on and quickly cut Blitzer's feed. This left Raskin to continue with his remarks alone, but moments later, vomit-like sounds could be heard just before the broadcast abruptly cut to a commercial break.
When the show resumed, CNN chief legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid appeared in Blitzer's place and explained, "Wolf had to step away for a moment, but he will be back."
However, Blitzer did not return before the end of the program, leaving viewers with lingering concerns about his well-being.
As the news of Blitzer's health scare spread, many viewers expressed their concern for the seasoned journalist's well-being. Many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where users shared their theories and worries surrounding the CNN anchor's health.
One user shared a clip from the CNN interview in a post that read, "Umm, is Wolf Blitzer okay? Shouldn't the news anchors have a button (like bank tellers have when they are being robbed to alert police) under the desk to tell the director, 'Get me off camera, I got problems?'"
Another user commented, "The man is 75, and I swear he's on camera like 12 hours a day. Give this man a break!"
A third user wrote, "Poor wolf. I feel for the guy. He’s been holding that time slot down for quite a long time now. I hope it's nothing too serious. It looks like he was in a lot of pain."
- CNN News Anchor Brooke Baldwin Announces Resignation To Focus On 'Amplifying The Lives Of Extraordinary Americans'
- CNN Shake-Up: Chris Licht's Drama-Filled Morning Show Axed After Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins Exits
- 'Not Watching': 'Desperate' Don Lemon Faces Backlash for Launching New Show on Elon Musk's Platform X
Following the incident, CNN released a statement to Washington Post media reporter Will Sommer, stating, "Wolf wasn't feeling 100% while anchoring Thursday night. He looks forward to being back in the Situation Room and appreciates the well wishes."
Blitzer later took to Twitter to reassure his followers, saying, "I'm fine! Thanks for the well wishes. I'll see you back in the Situation Room soon."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Blitzer's professionalism and dedication to his work have made him a respected figure in the field of journalism with over 30 years of experience.