Wolf Blitzer Appears to Nearly Vomit on Camera During Live Interview, CNN Quickly Cuts to Commercial

During the interview on The Situation Room, Blitzer was seen displaying several pained expressions, suggesting that he was struggling with some form of nausea.

After nearly a full minute of apparent discomfort, CNN producers finally caught on and quickly cut Blitzer's feed. This left Raskin to continue with his remarks alone, but moments later, vomit-like sounds could be heard just before the broadcast abruptly cut to a commercial break.

When the show resumed, CNN chief legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid appeared in Blitzer's place and explained, "Wolf had to step away for a moment, but he will be back."

However, Blitzer did not return before the end of the program, leaving viewers with lingering concerns about his well-being.