'He Was Pissed Off': Megyn Kelly Reveals Why Chris Christie Was All 'Up in My Grill' During Debate Commercial Break

Kelly, who was one of the moderators at the debate on Wednesday, December 6, said the "distribution of questions got mucked up" because the other Republican candidates — Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy — were all arguing.

"Having said all that, I knew very well that Christie was going to get asked a Trump question, having to do with immigration at the top of the next hour, so it was totally fair to him, and he’s polling at two percent! In no debate ever, and I’ve now done six of them, have we given as many questions to the guy who’s at three percent as to the person who’s in the lead, at least amongst the candidates on the stage," she shared of why Christie might not have been front and center.

"I’m sorry, Governor Christie. That’s the way it is. And all said and done, CNN says this is the timing of the stage: Vivek got 22 minutes, DeSantis 21, Haley 17, Christie 16 and 52 seconds. So, he was a half a minute behind Haley, who’s tied up there for number one," she continued.