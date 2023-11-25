OK Magazine
4 Women Travis Kelce Dated Before Taylor Swift Romance Blossomed

all the women travis kelce dated before taylor swift
Source: MEGA
Nov. 24 2023, Published 8:05 p.m. ET

Maya Benberry

maya benberry
Source: @mayabenberry/Instagram

Travis Kelce appeared on the dating show three years after joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce met women from different U.S. states when he appeared on E! News' dating show Catching Kelce in 2016. Out of the 50 women, his heart chose Maya Benberry despite initially doubting their compatibility.

During the show's finale, Kelce and Benberry expressed how amazing things had been before making their relationship official.

"It's been the craziest roller-coaster of my life," Kelce said. "I am so excited to be with Maya and see how we grow as a couple and to see where our relationship can go."

However, they called it quits a few months after they started dating.

Amid the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's romance with Taylor Swift, Benberry spoke to Daily Mail and dropped the bombshell that Kelce allegedly cheated on her. She issued a warning to the "Anti-Hero" singer afterward.

A source debunked the claims in a statement to TMZ and accused the ex-girlfriend of trying to score her "15 minutes of fame."

Kayla Nicole

kayla nicole
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce dated Kayla Nicole for the longest.

Kelce started dating sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole in May 2017 after following her on Instagram and flirting with her online.

"I was just stalking her and then finally on New Year's, she gave in," the athlete told E!. "And, you know, New Year new me. She just shot her shot, jumped in my DMs, and the rest is history."

Meanwhile, Nicole told a fan that things started between them after Kelce's "liking" spree on her account. They made their red carpet debut at the 2018 ESPY Awards and attended more events together throughout their on-again, off-again relationship.

Cheating rumors emerged in August 2020, with reports accusing the NFL star of being unfaithful toward his then-muse. However, Kelce set the record straight and said in a since-deleted tweet that it was all fake news.

They called it quits for good in May 2022.

Zuri Hall

zuri hall
Source: MEGA

Fans noticed that Travis Kelce and Zuri Hall started following each other online but immediately hit the 'unfollow' button after the relationship rumors surfaced.

In October 2022, Kelce was linked to Zuri Hall after watching a Kansas City Chiefs game in his family suite. His friends fueled the rumors when they posted photos with the duo, per Entertainment Tonight. They never addressed the rumors.

Taylor Swift

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce confessed he had a crush on Taylor Swift in July.

Kelce has been living a fanboy's dream since the romance rumors began swirling between him and Swift. He first attempted to connect with the "Love Story" singer at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, but his plans did not happen.

He finally met Swift following the episode and instantly sparked dating rumors. From there, the "You Belong With Me" crooner found herself at several Kansas City Chiefs games, while Kelce attended her recent Argentina show.

