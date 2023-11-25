4 Women Travis Kelce Dated Before Taylor Swift Romance Blossomed

Travis Kelce met women from different U.S. states when he appeared on E! News' dating show Catching Kelce in 2016. Out of the 50 women, his heart chose Maya Benberry despite initially doubting their compatibility.

During the show's finale, Kelce and Benberry expressed how amazing things had been before making their relationship official.

"It's been the craziest roller-coaster of my life," Kelce said. "I am so excited to be with Maya and see how we grow as a couple and to see where our relationship can go."

However, they called it quits a few months after they started dating.

Amid the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's romance with Taylor Swift, Benberry spoke to Daily Mail and dropped the bombshell that Kelce allegedly cheated on her. She issued a warning to the "Anti-Hero" singer afterward.

A source debunked the claims in a statement to TMZ and accused the ex-girlfriend of trying to score her "15 minutes of fame."