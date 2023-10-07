Travis Kelce 'Not Intimidated' by Taylor Swift's Fame as Romance Heats Up: 'He Checks All the Boxes'
Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce came out of left field, and though the NFL star isn't her usual type, a source revealed the two have totally hit it off.
The insider said the Grammy winner, 33, "was surprisingly attracted to Travis’ all-American jock vibe. She likes everything about him: his swagger, his sense of humor, his taste in clothes and music."
"Yes, it’s way too soon, but Taylor thinks Travis could finally be The One. He checks all the boxes, plus ones she didn’t even know she had. He’s the whole package for her, and she’s 100 percent in it."
Best of all, "he’s not intimidated by her fame."
In fact, the football player, also 33, revealed on his dating show Catching Kelce that his perfect woman be comfortable with his high-profile lifestyle.
"When I'm off the field, I am still in the spotlight. I like to go to the award shows. I like to go to the ESPYs and the charity events," he explained. "I need a woman who will fit into all aspects of my life. And who will get along with my teammates and their wives."
Swift proved she was more than up for the challenge when she sat with a bunch of his friends at his September 24 game.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he quipped on his podcast of the superstar flying to Missouri. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure," he admitted. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
Swift also watched his October 1 match against the New York Jets, where she cheered him on alongside his teammate Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes.
Plus, during both outings, Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, was seen hugging and chatting with the "Karma" vocalist. As OK! reported, an insider told a news outlet, "Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth."
Unlike her past romances, the blonde beauty doesn't mind if people see them out together.
"Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back. If something feels right — like it does with Travis — she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now," a source gushed.
"Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore," the insider added to Us Weekly. "She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life."
In Touch Weekly reported on Swift's fondness for Kelce.