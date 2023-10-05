Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Is in 'Therapy' as NFL Star's Romance With Taylor Swift Heats Up
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole is paying attention to her well-being — not the headlines!
The sports journalist, 31, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 4, to give insight into how she's been focusing on her physical and mental health while her former boyfriend's romance with Taylor Swift heats up.
"Back in my happy place. another day, another therapy session," Nicole wrote about her routine while showing off her toned body at the gym.
The fashion influencer — who has yet to say anything directly about the new power couple — dated Kelce, 34, on and off from 2017 until 2022.
However, Nicole has still had to deal with her fair share of drama regarding the NFL star's budding relationship. As OK! previously reported, Kelce's former girlfriend noticeably unfollowed the athlete's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, after they were seen hanging out with the pop icon. The football spouse was also spotted grabbing dinner with Swift, 33, and her famous pals Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and more friends for dinner at Manhattan's Emilio's Ballato.
"Yeah, I met her. She's really cool, good people," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said of the "Karma" singer. "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."
As Nicole continues to distance herself from the situation, Kelce and Swift's romance seems to only be growing stronger. "Taylor's really enjoying getting to know Travis," an insider close to the new pair dished.
"They're taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he's a normal, nice guy. He's down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame," the source added.
"He's already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one," a separate source spilled. "Travis and Taylor have a lot in common, and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her, and it has been easy and exciting for both of them."
For the tight end, the chart-topper seems to have checked every box. In a 2016 episode of his reality show, Catching Kelce, he detailed his perfect woman — and it sounded a lot like Swift!
"When I'm off the field, I am still in the spotlight," Kelce explained of his very public lifestyle. "I like to go to the award shows. I like to go to the ESPYs and the charity events. I need a woman who will fit into all aspects of my life. And who will get along with my teammates and their wives."