WWE Legend The Iron Sheik Dies at Age 81: 'He Departed This World Peacefully'

Source: @therealironsheik/instagram
By:

Jun. 7 2023, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

WWE superstar The Iron Shiek — real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri — has passed away at age 81.

The news was confirmed via a lengthy statement published via his social media accounts on Wednesday, June 7, though the cause of death wasn't revealed.

"Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling," the tribute began. "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come."

The star leaves behind wife of 47 years, Caryl, their three daughters, Tanya, Nikki and Marissa, and son-in-law Eddie.

"He was a loving and dedicated father," the message continued. "He instilled in them the values of perseverance, determination, and the importance of following their dreams. The Iron Sheik's guidance and unwavering belief in their potential served as a driving force for his children, empowering them to become the best versions of themselves."

The athlete also cherished his time with his grandkids, who referred to him as Papa Sheik.

The touching tribute mentioned his background as well, revealing he came from a "small village in Iran."

"Throughout his career, The Iron Sheik became a cultural phenomenon, transcending the realm of professional wrestling to become a pop culture icon. His memorable catchphrases and unforgettable moments are etched into the memories of fans worldwide," the note added. "He left an indelible mark on the industry and his influence can still be felt in the world of wrestling today."

The letter ended by highlighting how much "joy and inspiration" he brought to fans and those who knew him personally.

"To his family, friends and all those who were touched by his larger-than-life presence, we offer our deepest condolences. May you find solace in the knowledge that The Iron Sheik's legacy will forever be cherished and celebrated," the message concluded. "Rest in peace, dear Sheik, and thank you for the memories."

The emotional post wrapped up with three words: "RESPECT THE LEGEND."

