Tina Turner's Deathbed Confession to Cher Revealed

When Turner died, her rep revealed she was secretly battling a "long illness," but the star's health woes were nothing new to her inner circle.

"I know everybody's really sad, but the truth is ... She fought this sickness for such a long time and she was so strong, as you would think she would be," explained Cher, 77. "But towards the end, she told me once, she said, ‘I’m really ready. I just don’t want to put up with this anymore.’ She didn't want to do it anymore."