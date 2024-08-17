WWE Superstar Bianca Belair Admits 'Mental Health Is a Huge Part of Athletics': 'It's About Knowing When to Rest'

While building a name for herself in WWE, Belair coined herself "The Est" to capture her unique athletic talents.

"When I first got to WWE, I was trying to figure out who I wanted to be and what I wanted to represent in the ring," Belair admits. "I was all over the place because I never wanted to be placed into a box, and I never wanted to shrink myself. I want to be multifaceted."

"I was having a hard time with that because when you're in WWE, and you come out in the ring, you want people to automatically understand it right away," the reality star shares. "You don't want it to be overly complicated. You want it to be very simple. I just felt like I wasn't simple. I was all of these things — I'm not just strong, I'm the strongest, and I'm not just fast, I'm the fastest. All of those things ended in EST and that was the way to simplify it."