WWE Star Bianca Belair Reveals How She Pivoted From Crossfit in Order to Focus on Her Wrestling Career: 'It's Paid Off'

Before Belair accomplished an effortless smackdown in the ring, she transitioned from being a sprinter to a crossfit athlete.

"I've been running since I was five years old," Belair exclusively tells OK! while discussing C4 Energy and WWE's co-branded collaboration. "I was ready for that chapter to close, and I found crossfit. I was making my own outfits, which really made me stand out."

While she shined at the games, it didn't take long for one WWE legend to notice her talents.

"Mark Henry — who is a Hall of Famer — saw a video of me. He was like, 'You're doing everything that it takes to be WWE Superstar,'" Bianca recalls. "He got me a tryout, and after two tryouts, I got hired."