Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run NYC Marathon Together Nearly 1 Year After Explosive Affair Was Exposed: Photos
After a year of many ups and downs, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes finished the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon together.
On Sunday, November 5, the couple ran side by side for 26.2 miles before crossing the Central Park finish line in four hours, 12 minutes and 39 seconds, where they received medals honoring their impressive completion of the rigorous race.
The pair appeared to be in great spirits, as Robach donned a green tank top, black Nike leggings, white running sneakers and sunglasses, while Holmes sported a black tank top, charcoal gray shorts and black athletic tights with black running sneakers, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
One special family member in Holmes' "cheering section" was his and his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig's 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, who snapped a selfie of her and the television journalist from the sidelines while her dad was in the midst of running.
Holmes additionally logged the majority of the race via his Instagram Story, where he updated his 117,000 followers as he hit various checkpoints and miles.
The special day came nearly one year after the dynamic duo's shocking affair was exposed to the public on November 30, 2022, when photos of Holmes and Robach enjoying a romantic getaway weekend launched a scandal surrounding the two Good Morning America costars, which cost them their jobs.
While the last 11 months have been a whirlwind for the lovebirds, they still seem to be stronger than ever before, and they even announced the release of their new podcast just days before Sunday's marathon.
"How's this for Instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤," Robach wrote in a joint announcement on the social media app, alongside a professional photo of the two journalists smiling while Holmes hugged his girlfriend from behind.
"'Amy & T.J.' December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. @amyandtjpodcast," the caption concluded.
The podcast is set to unveil Robach and Holmes' side of the scandalous story for the very first time, as they have remained mum about the entire fallout with ABC News since they were taken off the air almost exactly one year before the podcast will drop.
Robach and Holmes "will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits," iHeartRadio confirmed of the tell-all podcast, while Variety spilled the stars will share juicy details about their relationship and the drama surrounding it, as OK! previously reported.