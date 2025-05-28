Wynonna Judd Admits She and Sister Ashley Are 'Not as Close as I'd Like to Be' After Rumored Drama Over Late Mom Naomi’s Will

On a recent episode of Talking in Circles With Clint Black , the singer, 60, admitted her relationship with younger sister Ashley Judd , 57, could be better, though she didn't specify whether or not the cracks in their dynamic were due to the rumored drama over their late mom's will .

The singer noted her sibling was "doing well," but added, "I don’t see her very much and we’re not as close as I’d like to be but that’s because success took us away from each other."

The country star revealed she was like Ashley's mom since their mother, Naomi, was always busy working.

The country superstar noted she's always had a "funny relationship" with her sibling because she basically "raised" the actress.

"I’m a little bit sad about that because I didn’t get to be her sister. It was just the two of us trying to survive," Wynonna explained. "I'm bigger and meaner than her, because I had to be. I had to be mean because I had to keep it together. When you’re 14 years old and your mom is working all the time and you learn to drive, I was responsible for a lot and she put me in charge. That’s just the way it was."

"We made it and it’s a miracle that we’re all still able to do what it is we love," the vocalist added.