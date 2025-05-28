or
Wynonna Judd Admits She and Sister Ashley Are 'Not as Close as I'd Like to Be' After Rumored Drama Over Late Mom Naomi’s Will

Photo of Wynonna, Ashley and Naomi Judd
Source: mega

Naomi Judd died by suicide in April 2022.

By:

May 28 2025, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Wynonna Judd shared an update on her personal life three years after her mother, Naomi Judd, committed suicide.

On a recent episode of Talking in Circles With Clint Black, the singer, 60, admitted her relationship with younger sister Ashley Judd, 57, could be better, though she didn't specify whether or not the cracks in their dynamic were due to the rumored drama over their late mom's will.

Wynonna and Ashley Judd Aren't That Close

wynonna judd sister ashley not close rumored drama late mom naomi will
Source: Talking in Circles With Clint Black/youtube

Wynonna Judd admitted she'd like to be closer to sister Ashley Judd.

The singer noted her sibling was "doing well," but added, "I don’t see her very much and we’re not as close as I’d like to be but that’s because success took us away from each other."

"It’s a funny thing," Wynonna continued. "There’s a bit of a sadness, because being famous takes you from home."

Wynonna Details 'Funny Relationship' With Her Sibling

wynonna judd sister ashley not close rumored drama late mom naomi will
Source: mega

The country star revealed she was like Ashley's mom since their mother, Naomi, was always busy working.

The country superstar noted she's always had a "funny relationship" with her sibling because she basically "raised" the actress.

"I’m a little bit sad about that because I didn’t get to be her sister. It was just the two of us trying to survive," Wynonna explained. "I'm bigger and meaner than her, because I had to be. I had to be mean because I had to keep it together. When you’re 14 years old and your mom is working all the time and you learn to drive, I was responsible for a lot and she put me in charge. That’s just the way it was."

"We made it and it’s a miracle that we’re all still able to do what it is we love," the vocalist added.

MORE ON:
Wynonna Judd

Naomi Judd's Will

As OK! reported, Naomi suffered from mental health issues for the majority of her life, and in April 2022, she died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 76. It was claimed that the late star left a note for her family.

After her death, it was revealed that neither Wynonna nor Ashley were listed in her mom's will, as Naomi named her husband, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate. At the time, an insider claimed Wynonna was "scheming" to get herself a cut of the money, allegedly creating problems between herself and Ashley, as another source claimed Ashley wasn't surprised by the snub since Wynonna has had financial issues in the past.

However, Wynonna eventually shut down the gossip and claimed she had no plans to contest the will.

Wynonna Denies Feuding With Ashley Over the Will

wynonna judd sister ashley not close rumored drama late mom naomi will
Source: mega

Wynonna claimed she never planned to 'contest' her mother's will.

In an interview, Wynonna emphasized she was on good terms with her sister.

"Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’ I went, 'Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?' Fighting over what?" she questioned. "I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?"

Wynonna explained that after Larry dies, the girls will "split" the estate.

