Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.
Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral.
"Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.
An emphasizing line was drawn beneath the word "not."
Naomi devastatingly died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on April 30, 2022, at the age of 76 years old.
The singer pulled the trigger while laying on her bed inside of her Tennessee home and left the suicide note at her bedside, as seen in photos exclusively obtained by OK!.
A source close to the Judd family revealed to Radar that Wynonna still attended her mother's funeral despite Naomi's note telling her to do otherwise.
“Naomi had suffered from mental illness and suicidal thoughts for years, and Wynonna suffered right along with her,” insider continued. “They toured the world and became music superstars as The Judds, but that also caused a lot of conflict.”
Wynonna "just has to continue to believe her mother did not mean what she wrote," the source added.
Upon arrival at the suicide scene, an officer initially placed the note inside pages of a book and later confessed to hiding it "only because he did not want the note to hurt Wynonna’s feelings."
In addition to the intense last message, Naomi left both Wynonna and her other daughter, Ashley, out of her will.
The mom-of-two requested in her will that her husband, Larry Strickland, has “full authority and discretion” over any property of asset to her estate “without the approval of any court” or permission from any beneficiary of the estate, as OK! previously reported.
Following the reveal of her mother's will, a source claimed Wynona felt "upset" at Naomi's decision, as she "believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success."