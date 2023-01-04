Wynonna Judd Gets Candid About Her Mental Well-Being After Pulling Out Of NYE Performance: 'I Am Working So Hard'
Days after Wynonna Judd canceled her scheduled appearance at CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, the country crooner is getting candid about her mental health.
On Tuesday, January 3, the “Mama He’s Crazy” crooner took to Instagram with a message, updating the public to assure them she's doing OK despite the medical scare.
"I'm OK… I have heard some of the comments and the first thought I had was, 'Opinions and buttholes,'" Judd explained, referencing a fan remark that accused her manager of “pushing her too hard” following the loss of her mother, Naomi Judd, to suicide last April. "And then I realized people are genuinely concerned so I want to respond to that piece."
"I am working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well-being," she said. "I have a great team and I'm really blessed and I'm broken and I'm working really hard at self-care, which is not selfish, it's sacred."
"So just know that yeah, I'm me. I work really hard. We call it Wynonna Incorporated because I incorporate a lot into my life,” she joked, noting that while she has “a very full schedule,” she still makes time for the things he loves.
“I also have time off to be on the farm and to walk in the woods and take the dogs and tonight is Mexican night,” she shared with her more than 230,000 Instagram followers. “We're playing games and it's family."
"So I'm OK and the last thing I'll say is, can't keep a good woman down for too long,” the star reassured fans towards the end of her heartfelt message.
Wynonna has been publicly grieving the loss of her mother, who struggled with depression for most of her life.
"I've accepted it as much as I possibly, humanly can," Wynonna said of the tragedy. "Acceptance and then surrender, and what comes after is finding meaning."