'She Was Determined To Die': Wynonna Judd Discusses How Late Mom Naomi Was 'So Strong Yet So Vulnerable'

The late country superstar dealt with bipolar disorder, PTSD and depression for decades before she took her own life at age 76, dying of a gunshot wound. And though Wynonna was aware of her mom's troubles, her sudden death is still a tough pill to swallow.

"I can't quite wrap my head around it and I don't know that I ever will. That she left the way she did," she confessed. "That's how baffling and cunning mental illness is. You have to make peace with the fact that you don't know. Sometimes there are no answers."