Yolanda Hadid Berated by 'RHOBH' Fans After Gigi's Arrest for Smuggling Marijuana Into the Cayman Islands

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans could not help but crack a few Yolanda Hadid jokes after Gigi's recent arrest.

After the supermodel, 28, was detained on Monday, July 10, for smuggling Marijuana into the Cayman Islands, fans seemed to recall how the Bravo alum reacted during her time on the reality series when her younger daughter, Bella Hadid, was arrested in 2014 for a DUI.