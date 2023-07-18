Yolanda Hadid Berated by 'RHOBH' Fans After Gigi's Arrest for Smuggling Marijuana Into the Cayman Islands
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans could not help but crack a few Yolanda Hadid jokes after Gigi's recent arrest.
After the supermodel, 28, was detained on Monday, July 10, for smuggling Marijuana into the Cayman Islands, fans seemed to recall how the Bravo alum reacted during her time on the reality series when her younger daughter, Bella Hadid, was arrested in 2014 for a DUI.
"I just know Yolanda is drafting her an email as I type this," one fan penned below an update post, referring to the long virtual note Yolanda wrote scolding the now 26-year-old about her criminal slip-up.
"She's drafting a letter rn," a second person chimed in, before a third user joked, "Yolanda's writing a new judgemental letter right now…" and a fourth joked, "Can’t wait to read the email Yolanda sends her."
Loyal viewers also recalled how strict the 59-year-old was about monitoring her daughter's diets as the series — which she was a cast member of from Seasons 3 through 6 — followed her as she prepped Gigi and Bella to become the runway stars they are today. Yolanda infamously told her girls to stay sustained with almonds while preparing for photoshoots.
"Guess she didn't declare her almonds with customs," one person sarcastically penned, while another added of the young fashion mogul, "She should've stuck to almonds 🤷🏼♀️."
While Yolanda has yet to break her silence on her daughter's legal matter, Gigi's representative explained the situation in a Tuesday, July 18, statement, saying she "was traveling with Marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."
The mother-of-one jetted off to the Caribbean with pal Leah Nicole McCarthy on a private plane from the United States to the Owen Roberts International Airport General Aviation Terminal. When they arrived, both of their bags were scanned by a Customs and Border Control Officer, where they discovered marijuana and other materials to use the substance in their belongings.