Gigi Hadid Trolled by Fans Over Lavish Vacay After Being Arrested for Smuggling Marijuana Into Cayman Islands: 'She Couldn't Care Less!'
Gigi Hadid is moving on from her recent arrest — but fans aren't!
After the shocking news broke that the supermodel was arrested on Monday, July 10, for smuggling Marijuana into the Cayman Islands, Hadid took to Instagram to share a few highlights from the lavish getaway. However, the internet could not get over how blasé the mother-of-one acted about the situation.
"All's well that ends well🌅," Hadid captioned a slew of pictures and videos of her and her pals sitting on the beach, eating oysters, and rocking multiple bikinis.
In one interesting shot, someone can be seen holding their bag open and showing what was inside. However, the clutch was filled with jewelry and no drug paraphernalia.
"She couldnt care less imo," one social media user commented under the post, while another chimed in, adding, "then you immediately get arrested for drugs after that," and another joked, "miss said she doesn't care."
A fourth person joked, "If this is what jail looks like sign me up," while a fifth added, "I like to imagine she's posting this while getting bailed out."
According to reports, the 28-year-old, whose real name is Jelena Noura Hadid, was taken into custody last week on drug charges after customs officers discovered Marijuana in her suitcase upon arrival in the Caribbean.
A representative for Hadid confirmed on Tuesday, July 18, she "was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license."
"It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," the statement continued.
Hadid was traveling with her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy via a private plane from the United States to the Owen Roberts International Airport General Aviation Terminal. Upon arrival, the duo's bags were scanned by a Customs and Border Control Officer, where they discovered Marijuana and other materials to use the substance in their belongings.