Young Thug Calls Kid Cudi a 'Rat' Over Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Drama — Before Deleting Controversial Tweet
Young Thug recently took to X to brand Kid Cudi a "rat," igniting a firestorm of controversy in the aftermath of Cudi's testimony at the high-profile Sean "Diddy" Combs trial in New York.
The incendiary tweet, which read, "Dam cudi a rat lol," was posted on Thursday, May 22, but was swiftly deleted, leaving fans buzzing.
Cudi's bombshell testimony has already gone viral, featuring jaw-dropping claims about his rocky relationship with Diddy.
One of the most talked-about moments was when Cudi alleged that Diddy had broken into his home and terrorized his dog.
He also recounted the infamous incident where his Porsche was set ablaze, leaving social media flooded with reactions to the testimony as fans eagerly absorbed every shocking detail.
Young Thug's tweet ignited a fierce debate about what constitutes "snitching" within hip-hop culture.
Many fans questioned whether Cudi crossed the line by testifying as a civilian, raising eyebrows in the close-knit, often secretive world of rap.
Responses from fans range from outrage to understanding. Some users on X expressed incredulity, remarking on the harshness of Thug's words, while others noted that the line between friendship and betrayal is often murky in the hip-hop world.
"It's crazy how quickly they turn on each other," one fan tweeted, echoing the sentiments of many who feel that the culture places a premium on loyalty.
The Pursuit of Happiness rapper (whose real name is Scott Mescudi) took the stand during the Bad Boy Records founder's federal s-- trafficking trial on Thursday, during which he detailed his experiences with the music mogul amid his brief romance with Cassie Ventura.
Mescudi's testimony isn't the first time Combs' suspected threats have been brought up in the trial, where he has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Earlier this month, Ventura also detailed the 55-year-old's alleged behavior after finding out she was dating Mescudi. During her May 14 testimony, the Long Way 2 Go singer alleged that Combs was "irate" when he discovered her relationship with Mescudi and became physically violent.
“I just remember him putting a wine opener between his fingers," Ventura testified, per multiple outlets who had reporters present in the courtroom, "and lunging at me."