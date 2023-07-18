YouTuber Annabelle Ham Dead at 22 After Suffering 'Epileptic Event' Following Bachelorette Party

"This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts," the lengthy Instagram statement began. "Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven."

"She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her," it continued. "Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright."