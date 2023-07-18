YouTuber Annabelle Ham Dead at 22 After Suffering 'Epileptic Event' Following Bachelorette Party
Social media influencer Annabelle Ham has passed away at 22 years old. The sad news was confirmed by her family on Tuesday, July 18, not long after the Youtuber went missing following a bachelorette party in Alabama.
"This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts," the lengthy Instagram statement began. "Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven."
"She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her," it continued. "Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright."
"She was, and will forever be, so so loved. We’re asking for your prayers of peace for her family and friends during this difficult time, and to allow all of us the chance to grieve and work through this as a family."
The statement concluded with the family asking fans not to "post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded" relating to the influencer's passing, adding that they would share more information and "go deeper into her life" at a later time.
Followers flooded the comments section to offer their condolences for Ham's grieving family members.
"Praying for all of you so hard. Annabelle reminded all of us how important it is to make the people you love smile & feel loved. She will be so missed," one user wrote, while another called her the "sweetest angel."
"She was sunshine in human form," a third fan replied. "We were all so lucky to experience her light and love💛 sending so much love to you all during this incredibly difficult time."
This past weekend, Fairhope Police Department, who investigated the 22-year-old's disappearance, released their own statement.
The update revealed that Ham — who was not named in the post at the time — had last been seen walking along a pier in Fairhope, Alabama. Unfortunately, by the time they found her, Ham had already passed away.
Fairhope PD confirmed no foul play was suspected.