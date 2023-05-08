Autopsy Reveals Ray Liotta Died From Heart & Respiratory Issues

Officials from the island nation determined pulmonary edema — commonly known as fluid in the lungs — in addition to respiratory insufficient and acute heart failure as the specific causes of death, documents obtained by a news publication revealed on Monday, May 8.

Atherosclerosis, defined as a thickening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining, was cited as an underlying issue that led to Liotta’s fatal moments at the age of 67, the documents noted.