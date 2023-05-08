Autopsy Reveals Ray Liotta Died From Heart & Respiratory Issues
Ray Liotta died from heart and respiratory issues, documents revealed.
News of the Goodfellas star’s cause of death comes nearly one year after the famed actor passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic — where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters — on May 26, 2022.
Officials from the island nation determined pulmonary edema — commonly known as fluid in the lungs — in addition to respiratory insufficient and acute heart failure as the specific causes of death, documents obtained by a news publication revealed on Monday, May 8.
Atherosclerosis, defined as a thickening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining, was cited as an underlying issue that led to Liotta’s fatal moments at the age of 67, the documents noted.
The Field of Dreams star’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was with her husband-to-be at the time of his sudden passing, and has continued to mourn the loss of her loved one in recent months — while staying close with Liotta’s 24-year-old daughter, Karsen.
"I’ve been without Ray for almost 6 months now," Nittolo shared via Instagram in November 2022. "Most days are unbearable. I find it hard to breathe without him."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Today and everyday I am so thankful for the memories he gave me. They were the best years of my life. I’m thankful for my family and children who have been there for me every step of the way. You keep me going. I’m thankful for Karsen who laughs and cries with me daily. We are connected for life," she continued.
"I’m so grateful for my friends old and new, I don’t know what I would do without your continuous support. Even with such enduring pain, I feel blessed and I’m truly thankful❤️," Nittolo’s Thanksgiving post concluded.
Most recently, Nittolo and Liotta's daughter honored him by accepting his Hollywood Walk of Fame plaque.
"Beautiful day with my family celebrating my love ❤️," Nittolo wrote on Instagram on Saturday, February 25, alongside a picture of the duo smiling while holding the plaque.
TMZ confirmed Liotta's cause of death.