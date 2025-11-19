Zach Bryan Reveals He's 2 Months Sober After Suffering 'Earth-Shattering Panic Attacks': 'The Anxiety I Felt Was Paralyzing'

Article continues below advertisement

Call it a personal "Revival" — Zach Bryan is getting candid about his recent sobriety journey. The famed country singer, 29, took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 18, to reveal he's roughly two months sober from alcohol after completing a 20-day solo motorcycle trip across the country. "At the end of this ride, I was sitting in a parking lot in Seattle, Washington thinking 'I really need some f------ help," Bryan admitted in a lengthy message shared to the social media app alongside a photo of him smoking a cigarette.

Source: MEGA Zach Bryan revealed on Tuesday, November 18, that he is roughly two months sober.

The "Something in the Orange" singer opened up about the difficulties he faced being "thrown into a spotlight" after serving "in the military for a decade." "I was not content but I also feared showing weakness because that's not who I am or how I was raised," he confessed, noting he became dependent on alcohol to help cope with his "perpetual discontent." Bryan realized he was "always reaching for alcohol, not for the taste, but because there was a consistent black hole in me that always needed its void filled."

Source: MEGA Zach Bryan said online hate caused him 'earth-shattering panic attacks.'

Bryan referenced hate he received online, claiming being lied about" and "doxxed on the internet" caused "earth-shattering panic attacks." While he didn't specify what he was referring to, the country crooner had been dragged by social media users after his 2024 breakup from Barstool Sports podcaster Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia — who accused him of emotionally abusing her throughout their relationship.

"The anxiety I felt was paralyzing and I thought since I was successful, had the money I always longed for, and had great friends, that I could tough anything out," the "I Remember Everything" hitmaker explained. Bryan turned a corner in his mental health journey after seeing a therapist to help manage his "toxic relationship with booze" and figure out a healthier way to deal with "major life changes."

Zach Bryan Hasn't 'Touched Alcohol' for 2 Months

Source: MEGA Zach Bryan said he got sober for his 'own personal clarity.'

"I haven't touched alcohol for nearly two months now — something I had to do for my own personal clarity. I needed to see the world objectively," the award-winning artist shared, thanking his family for supporting him in "every step" he took. After ditching alcohol for two months, Bryan expressed, "I feel great. I feel content. I feel whole. There's nothing I need to get me by anymore." Bryan hopes he can be an inspiration to those who are "too tough, too stubborn, too scared" to seek help amid struggles with alcohol. "Know that the most stubborn dumb-- on the planet did and doesn't regret it," he quipped toward the end of his statement.

Zach Bryan Hopes to 'Learn to Control' His Drinking Habits

Source: MEGA Zach Bryan hopes to inspire others with his sobriety journey.