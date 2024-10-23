Zach Bryan's Raya Profile Exposed After Brianna Chickenfry Discovered He Was 'Dating Around' Before Breakup
Infidelity appeared to be a factor in Zach Bryan and Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia's shocking split.
New details have emerged explaining potential reasoning behind the country singer breaking up with the Barstool Sports personality on Monday, October 21, and proceeding to expose their split to the public via his Instagram Story a day later without informing LaPaglia he was doing so.
Bryan was reportedly on the celebrity dating platform Raya prior to his split from LaPaglia. He was also allegedly seeing other women romantically while he and the "BFFs" podcast co-host were still going strong.
"[Brianna] was blindsided by Zach being on dating apps and dating around while they had been in a committed relationship," a source spilled to a news publication after news broke about LaPaglia and Bryan's split. "Someone sent her Zach’s Raya profile and girls were reaching out about him dating around."
LaPaglia confronted Bryan about his rumored infidelity, however, the insider said their conversation "did not go well" and the "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast co-host was left "deeply upset."
"They had just moved in together in the spring, and she changed her whole life to accommodate his," the confidante confessed. "She’s devastated. He has denied all the allegations but still agreed they should split."
Bryan proceeded to make a bad situation worse after he revealed via his Instagram Story that he and LaPaglia had "broken up with each other."
"I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her," he expressed. "I’ve had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be."
- Brianna Chickenfry Admits She's 'Blindsided' After Zach Bryan Bizarrely Announces Their Breakup on Social Media
- Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry 'Separated' for 1 Week During Taylor Swift Drama But Are 'Together Now' and 'Everything's OK'
- Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul Are ‘Taking A Break’ After She Described Their Wedding As ‘Hell’
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
LaPaglia — who started dating the "Revival" singer in July 2023 — released a brief statement about the breakup following Bryan's post before going into further detail during an emotional video shared to YouTube.
Admitting she had "no idea" Bryan was going to upload a message about their split just one day after the former couple broke up, LaPaglia said she wished he allowed her to "heal privately" before going public with the news.
"I’ve been crying for, like, five days straight," LaPaglia told fans as her eyes filled with tears. "I’m at the point where it’s, like, how can you give someone everything and, like, love them so unconditionally through stuff that you shouldn’t?''
"How can you, like, give every ounce of yourself to someone and then, like, be discarded of in a few days," she wondered. "It’s really, really heartbreaking and I don’t want to talk about details right now."
LaPaglia said she woke up in confusion to an abundance of texts checking in on her, as she was unaware Bryan — who didn't call or text her to inform her he was doing so — had posted the breakup announcement.
"I wanted to heal privately and I didn’t even know that he was going to post that," she explained. "We broke up yesterday, so I wasn’t ready to do anything publicly."
Us Weekly spoke to a source about Bryan and LaPaglia's split.