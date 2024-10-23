Zach Bryan's Raya Profile Exposed After Brianna Chickenfry Discovered He Was 'Dating Around' Before Breakup

Bryan was reportedly on the celebrity dating platform Raya prior to his split from LaPaglia. He was also allegedly seeing other women romantically while he and the "BFFs" podcast co-host were still going strong.

"[Brianna] was blindsided by Zach being on dating apps and dating around while they had been in a committed relationship," a source spilled to a news publication after news broke about LaPaglia and Bryan's split. "Someone sent her Zach’s Raya profile and girls were reaching out about him dating around."