What Is Zach Bryan's Net Worth? How the Disgraced Country Star Made His Millions
Seems like Zach Bryan was offering Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia his whole bank account. According to Gigwise, the country singer has a net worth of about $10 million to $15 million.
Bryan, 28 — who recently made headlines for allegedly offering his ex-girlfriend $12 million to stay quiet about their relationship — has made a majority of his cash through the sale of his music and live performances.
The country star started having commercial success in 2021 when he was signed to Warner Records. By 2022, he was named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist and released his first album shortly after.
His debut album American Heartbreak did extremely well and achieved Platinum certification. The musician then began to tour, which added significantly to his income. The Grammy winner’s Burn Burn Burn Tour grossed a total of $43.9 million from 32 shows and his Quittin’ Time Tour made a whopping $184 million in 2023. Bryan also has a staggering 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Some of the artists most popular songs include "I Remember Everything", a duet with Kacey Musgraves, which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as “Something in the Orange,” which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
As for property, Bryan purchased a historic five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom colonial home in Duxbury, Ma., for $7.5 million in April. Bryan will likely be selling the home soon as it was located near his now-ex’s family.
As OK! previously reported, the interest in Bryan’s bank account came after LaPaglia revealed she turned down a $12 million settlement allegedly offered to her by Bryan if she agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement post-breakup.
The settlement would have barred LaPaglia from discussing any "experiences" involving Bryan during their relationship.
"After everything was done, I was approached by [Bryan’s] team and I was offered a lot of money, a big lump sum of money and a few options," she said on the November 7, episode of LaPaglia's "BFFs" podcast, which she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards.
LaPaglia noted that she would have received the "money over the course of three years," but Bryan’s team "would’ve been monitoring everything that I do."
"I thought about it for a second and I think they tend to forget, I started to forget, that I was someone, I was established, I was successful, before [Bryan]," she said. "I’m going to be someone, I’m going to be established [and] I’m going to be successful after him [too]."
During the episode LaPaglia accused Bryan of being emotionally abusive throughout their one-year romance.
"Maybe I’m not going to be selling out stadiums and f------ making hundreds of millions of dollars," the podcaster added. "I'm alright where I’m at and I don’t want blood money. I don’t think you can pay people off that you hurt [and expect] for them to protect you … offering millions of dollars to this apparent beautiful relationship [and] keep it a secret, speaks volumes."
"I did not accept any money. I will not accept any money. I think it’s beneath me. I think that it’s f----- up," LaPaglia declared.