or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Zach Bryan
OK LogoNEWS

What Is Zach Bryan's Net Worth? How the Disgraced Country Star Made His Millions

Photo of Zach Bryan.
Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan offered Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia $12 million to stay quiet about their relationship post-breakup.

By:

Nov. 17 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Seems like Zach Bryan was offering Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia his whole bank account. According to Gigwise, the country singer has a net worth of about $10 million to $15 million.

Article continues below advertisement
zach bryan net worth how disgraced country star made millions
Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan signed a record deal in 2021 and released his album 'American Heartbreak' in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan, 28 — who recently made headlines for allegedly offering his ex-girlfriend $12 million to stay quiet about their relationship — has made a majority of his cash through the sale of his music and live performances.

The country star started having commercial success in 2021 when he was signed to Warner Records. By 2022, he was named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist and released his first album shortly after.

Article continues below advertisement

His debut album American Heartbreak did extremely well and achieved Platinum certification. The musician then began to tour, which added significantly to his income. The Grammy winner’s Burn Burn Burn Tour grossed a total of $43.9 million from 32 shows and his Quittin’ Time Tour made a whopping $184 million in 2023. Bryan also has a staggering 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Some of the artists most popular songs include "I Remember Everything", a duet with Kacey Musgraves, which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as “Something in the Orange,” which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Article continues below advertisement
zach bryan net worth how disgraced country star made millions
Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan made $184 million on his Quittin’ Time Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

As for property, Bryan purchased a historic five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom colonial home in Duxbury, Ma., for $7.5 million in April. Bryan will likely be selling the home soon as it was located near his now-ex’s family.

As OK! previously reported, the interest in Bryan’s bank account came after LaPaglia revealed she turned down a $12 million settlement allegedly offered to her by Bryan if she agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement post-breakup.

MORE ON:
Zach Bryan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The settlement would have barred LaPaglia from discussing any "experiences" involving Bryan during their relationship.

"After everything was done, I was approached by [Bryan’s] team and I was offered a lot of money, a big lump sum of money and a few options," she said on the November 7, episode of LaPaglia's "BFFs" podcast, which she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards.

Article continues below advertisement
zach bryan net worth how disgraced country star made millions
Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia accused Zach Bryan of being abusive following their messy break up.

Article continues below advertisement

LaPaglia noted that she would have received the "money over the course of three years," but Bryan’s team "would’ve been monitoring everything that I do."

"I thought about it for a second and I think they tend to forget, I started to forget, that I was someone, I was established, I was successful, before [Bryan]," she said. "I’m going to be someone, I’m going to be established [and] I’m going to be successful after him [too]."

Article continues below advertisement

During the episode LaPaglia accused Bryan of being emotionally abusive throughout their one-year romance.

"Maybe I’m not going to be selling out stadiums and f------ making hundreds of millions of dollars," the podcaster added. "I'm alright where I’m at and I don’t want blood money. I don’t think you can pay people off that you hurt [and expect] for them to protect you … offering millions of dollars to this apparent beautiful relationship [and] keep it a secret, speaks volumes."

Article continues below advertisement
zach bryan net worth how disgraced country star made millions
Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan most popular song is 'I Remember Everything,' a duet with Kacey Musgraves.

"I did not accept any money. I will not accept any money. I think it’s beneath me. I think that it’s f----- up," LaPaglia declared.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.