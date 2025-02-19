or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Zach Bryan
OK LogoNEWS

Zach Bryan Erupts During Heated Argument in NYC Bar After Losing 3 Games of Pool: 'You're Gonna See Some Terrible Things Tonight'

Photo of Zach Bryan.
Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan was spotted in NYC's West Village on Monday, February 17.

By:

Feb. 19 2025, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Zach Bryan almost started a tussle in the West Village!

In footage from the “Something in the Orange” singer’s NYC outing on Monday, February 17, he was seen getting hostile with patrons at the bar after playing pool with them.

Article continues below advertisement
zach bryan erupts argument nyc bar losing games pool
Source: MEGA

Witnesses said Zach Bryan's attitude 'changed on the drop of a dime' during his argument with the patrons.

Article continues below advertisement

The interaction was filmed on a pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses one of the individuals was wearing that night. Things began to get heated around midnight after Bryan lost three games of pool against the group.

Eyewitnesses claimed the Grammy winner’s attitude “changed on the drop of a dime.”

Article continues below advertisement
zach bryan erupts argument nyc bar losing games pool
Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan allegedly asked the individuals to stop filming multiple times before becoming hostile.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, Bryan tried on the glasses himself before saying, "You’re gonna see some terrible things tonight." The video then cut out but picked back up as the communication began to get testy between Bryan and a pal of the individual who was wearing the glasses.

The friend stepped up to Bryan, stating, "I’m not trying to record you’re a--. I’m trying to record my s--- with my friends, for memories, to have fun, and you’re just being a d-----."

Article continues below advertisement

"That’s the gayest thing I’ve ever heard,” the “I Remember Everything” songwriter rudely replied.

Bryan then tightened his fist as he told the glasses owner, "I wanna rip them off your face so bad, cause we’re at a bar."

Article continues below advertisement
zach bryan erupts argument nyc bar losing games pool
Source: MEGA

'That’s the gayest thing I’ve ever heard,' Zach Bryan told the person he was fighting with after they claimed to be filming their friends.

MORE ON:
Zach Bryan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Before anything became physical, Bryan’s friends pulled him back, paid their tab and headed out of the bar with the star.

Other witnesses at the establishment noted Bryan and his pals had asked the group to refrain from filming multiple times before the situation escalated.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Bryan’s temper has been in the headlines, as in November 2024, his ex-girlfriend Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia accused him of emotional abuse.

On an episode of LaPaglia's "BFFs" podcast, which she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, the 25-year-old claimed she declined a $12 million settlement allegedly offered to her from Bryan if she agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Article continues below advertisement
zach bryan erupts argument nyc bar losing games pool
Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan's ex Brianna Chickenfry alleged he emotionally abused her throughout their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The settlement would have silenced LaPaglia from discussing any "experiences" she had with Bryan during their yearlong romance.

"After everything was done, I was approached by [Bryan’s] team and I was offered a lot of money, a big lump sum of money and a few options," she stated of their breakup, which occurred in October 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

The podcaster noted she would have received the "money over the course of three years," but Bryan’s team "would’ve been monitoring everything that I do."

"I thought about it for a second and I think they tend to forget, I started to forget, that I was someone, I was established, I was successful, before [Bryan]," she continued of her decision to turn down the cash. "I’m going to be someone, I’m going to be established [and] I’m going to be successful after him [too]."

"Maybe I’m not going to be selling out stadiums and f------ making hundreds of millions of dollars," she shared. "I'm alright where I’m at and I don’t want blood money. I don’t think you can pay people off that you hurt [and expect] for them to protect you … offering millions of dollars to this apparent beautiful relationship [and] keep it a secret, speaks volumes."

TMZ obtained the video of Bryan.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.