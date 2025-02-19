Zach Bryan Erupts During Heated Argument in NYC Bar After Losing 3 Games of Pool: 'You're Gonna See Some Terrible Things Tonight'
Zach Bryan almost started a tussle in the West Village!
In footage from the “Something in the Orange” singer’s NYC outing on Monday, February 17, he was seen getting hostile with patrons at the bar after playing pool with them.
The interaction was filmed on a pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses one of the individuals was wearing that night. Things began to get heated around midnight after Bryan lost three games of pool against the group.
Eyewitnesses claimed the Grammy winner’s attitude “changed on the drop of a dime.”
In the clip, Bryan tried on the glasses himself before saying, "You’re gonna see some terrible things tonight." The video then cut out but picked back up as the communication began to get testy between Bryan and a pal of the individual who was wearing the glasses.
The friend stepped up to Bryan, stating, "I’m not trying to record you’re a--. I’m trying to record my s--- with my friends, for memories, to have fun, and you’re just being a d-----."
"That’s the gayest thing I’ve ever heard,” the “I Remember Everything” songwriter rudely replied.
Bryan then tightened his fist as he told the glasses owner, "I wanna rip them off your face so bad, cause we’re at a bar."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Before anything became physical, Bryan’s friends pulled him back, paid their tab and headed out of the bar with the star.
Other witnesses at the establishment noted Bryan and his pals had asked the group to refrain from filming multiple times before the situation escalated.
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Bryan’s temper has been in the headlines, as in November 2024, his ex-girlfriend Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia accused him of emotional abuse.
On an episode of LaPaglia's "BFFs" podcast, which she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, the 25-year-old claimed she declined a $12 million settlement allegedly offered to her from Bryan if she agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
The settlement would have silenced LaPaglia from discussing any "experiences" she had with Bryan during their yearlong romance.
"After everything was done, I was approached by [Bryan’s] team and I was offered a lot of money, a big lump sum of money and a few options," she stated of their breakup, which occurred in October 2024.
The podcaster noted she would have received the "money over the course of three years," but Bryan’s team "would’ve been monitoring everything that I do."
"I thought about it for a second and I think they tend to forget, I started to forget, that I was someone, I was established, I was successful, before [Bryan]," she continued of her decision to turn down the cash. "I’m going to be someone, I’m going to be established [and] I’m going to be successful after him [too]."
"Maybe I’m not going to be selling out stadiums and f------ making hundreds of millions of dollars," she shared. "I'm alright where I’m at and I don’t want blood money. I don’t think you can pay people off that you hurt [and expect] for them to protect you … offering millions of dollars to this apparent beautiful relationship [and] keep it a secret, speaks volumes."
TMZ obtained the video of Bryan.