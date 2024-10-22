or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Zach Bryan
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Brianna Chickenfry Admits She's 'Blindsided' After Zach Bryan Bizarrely Announces Their Breakup on Social Media

Photo of Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry.
Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry have called it quits on their relationship.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Zach Bryan and Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia have parted ways after more than one year of dating.

The country music star shockingly revealed via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 22, that he and the Barstool Sports personality had split.

Article continues below advertisement
brianna chickenfry blindsided zach bryan breakup social media
Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

The country singer and the Barstool Sports personality started dating in July 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart," the "Revival" singer, 28, said in a statement. "She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her."

"I’ve had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go out different ways. I am not perfect and never will be," Bryan continued.

Article continues below advertisement
brianna chickenfry blindsided zach bryan breakup social media
Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia said she was 'blindsided' after Zach Bryan's breakup announcement.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Something in the Orange" singer asked fans to "please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this," as well as his own.

"With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself," his message concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Minutes after Bryan's announcement, LaPaglia took to her own Instagram Story to address the situation.

"Hey guys I’m feeling really blindsided right now," the "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast co-host confessed to her followers. "Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk."

MORE ON:
Zach Bryan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
brianna chickenfry blindsided zach bryan breakup social media
Source: @zachlanebryan/Instagram

Zach Bryan started dating Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia shortly after his split from Deb Peifer.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be OK," she added.

Bryan and LaPaglia first started dating in July 2023, shortly after his split from Deb Peifer — whom he dated for roughly one year.

Article continues below advertisement

LaPaglia seemed to hint about her and the "I Remember Everything" crooner's relationship struggles earlier this month during an episode of Barstool's "BFFs" podcast, which she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards.

The trio was addressing breakup rumors about the two when LaPaglia admitted: "That was a really bad week for me. I deleted all of my social media."

Article continues below advertisement
brianna chickenfry blindsided zach bryan breakup social media
Source: @zachlanebryan/Instagram

Zach Bryan and Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia have both said the country star is dealing with some personal struggles at this time.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't want to speak for Zach, but he kind of spoke for himself on Instagram. He's just going through a lot of personal s--- and I feel like I'm taking the brunt of all of it [online]," the brunette beauty explained before confessing the pair had spent some time apart after being nearly inseparable throughout the entirety of their romance.

LaPaglia reiterated: "It was a bad week where we... I mean, it's crazy. We don't post each other for a week and it took the internet by storm. He's going through a lot of personal stuff and I went home and just separated [myself]."

Bryan and LaPaglia appeared to figure things out for the time being, however, as she insisted, "we're together now and everything's OK," though things clearly took a turn for the worse since then.

Aside from her relationship with Bryan, LaPaglia has been under fire on social media recently after making controversial comments about convicted murderers Erik and Lyle Menendez and seeming insensitive to her best friend and podcast co-host Grace O'Malley's story about sexual assault.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.