Brianna Chickenfry Admits She's 'Blindsided' After Zach Bryan Bizarrely Announces Their Breakup on Social Media
Zach Bryan and Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia have parted ways after more than one year of dating.
The country music star shockingly revealed via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 22, that he and the Barstool Sports personality had split.
"Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart," the "Revival" singer, 28, said in a statement. "She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her."
"I’ve had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go out different ways. I am not perfect and never will be," Bryan continued.
The "Something in the Orange" singer asked fans to "please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this," as well as his own.
"With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself," his message concluded.
Minutes after Bryan's announcement, LaPaglia took to her own Instagram Story to address the situation.
"Hey guys I’m feeling really blindsided right now," the "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast co-host confessed to her followers. "Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk."
- Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry 'Separated' for 1 Week During Taylor Swift Drama But Are 'Together Now' and 'Everything's OK'
- Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul Are ‘Taking A Break’ After She Described Their Wedding As ‘Hell’
- Kelsea Ballerini Films A Raw & Emotional TikTok From The Bathtub Following Divorce From Morgan Evans
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be OK," she added.
Bryan and LaPaglia first started dating in July 2023, shortly after his split from Deb Peifer — whom he dated for roughly one year.
LaPaglia seemed to hint about her and the "I Remember Everything" crooner's relationship struggles earlier this month during an episode of Barstool's "BFFs" podcast, which she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards.
The trio was addressing breakup rumors about the two when LaPaglia admitted: "That was a really bad week for me. I deleted all of my social media."
"I don't want to speak for Zach, but he kind of spoke for himself on Instagram. He's just going through a lot of personal s--- and I feel like I'm taking the brunt of all of it [online]," the brunette beauty explained before confessing the pair had spent some time apart after being nearly inseparable throughout the entirety of their romance.
LaPaglia reiterated: "It was a bad week where we... I mean, it's crazy. We don't post each other for a week and it took the internet by storm. He's going through a lot of personal stuff and I went home and just separated [myself]."
Bryan and LaPaglia appeared to figure things out for the time being, however, as she insisted, "we're together now and everything's OK," though things clearly took a turn for the worse since then.
Aside from her relationship with Bryan, LaPaglia has been under fire on social media recently after making controversial comments about convicted murderers Erik and Lyle Menendez and seeming insensitive to her best friend and podcast co-host Grace O'Malley's story about sexual assault.