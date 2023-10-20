Britney Spears Drunkenly Married Jason Alexander Because She Was 'Very Bored' With Her Life
Britney Spears is shedding light on the night of her drunken Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.
The "Toxic" singer confessed that there were two reasons that she tied the knot with her ex — she had been very drunk and she had been very bored.
"He and I got s---faced," she penned in an excerpt of the tell-all book that is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, October 24. "I don’t even remember that night at all, but from what I’ve pieced together, he and I lounged around the hotel room and stayed up late watching movies … then had the brilliant idea of going to A Little White Chapel at three thirty in the morning."
"People have asked me if I loved him," she added. "To be clear: he and I were not in love."
"I was just honestly very drunk — and probably, in a more general sense at that time in my life, very bored," she admitted in the pages.
"Everybody has a different perspective on it, but I didn’t take it that seriously," she continued. "I thought a goof-around Vegas wedding was something people might do as a joke."
And while the singer claimed she saw a surprise wedding as "innocent fun," her family did not. She wrote that her parents "made way too big a deal" out of the situation and "acted like I’d started World War III."
"I cried the whole rest of the time I was in Las Vegas," she shared before noting that the incident gave her a whole new perspective on how her family viewed her. "I realized: something about me being under their control and not having a stronger connection to someone else had become very, very important to them."
Spears and Alexander later had the marriage annulled, but that wasn't the last time she saw her ex. As OK! previously reported, the 41-year-old attempted to crash the "Baby, One More Time" artist's wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022.
"I couldn't let her get married with the conversations we've had over the last two years," he explained after being arrested and escorted away from her home. "I wasn't there to cause harm. I was just there to speak to Britney and make sure she was okay and this is what she wanted."
