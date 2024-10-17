or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > zayn malik
OK LogoNEWS

Zayn Malik Lost a 'Brother' Following Liam Payne's Tragic Death: 'Thank You for Supporting Me Through Some of the Most Difficult Times'

zayn malik speaks out liam
Source: mega

Zayn Malik spoke out after Liam Payne's tragic death.

By:

Oct. 17 2024, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Zayn Malik is reflecting on the good times he had with his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne following his tragic death on October 16.

"Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me. I can’t help but think selfishly that there were so many conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life," he began. "When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were always my friend and that I was loved.

"Even though you were young than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f--- about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it," he continued.

MORE ON:
zayn malik

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.