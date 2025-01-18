Zendaya Is 'Super Excited About Planning Her Dream Wedding' to Tom Holland: 'She's Always Wanted to Be a Summer Bride'

“She’s super excited about planning her dream wedding,” a source dished about the pair, who confirmed their relationship in 2021. “She’s always wanted to be a summer bride.”

“They have already gone back and forth on whether to have a destination wedding in Italy — they both love that idea — or at a lavish private estate in L.A. overlooking the ocean,” shared the source. “They may end up doing both.”

According to the insider, the actor, 28, has one ask. “He wants them to say their vows as the sun is setting. He knows it will be a magical moment," the source divulged.