Zendaya Is 'Super Excited About Planning Her Dream Wedding' to Tom Holland: 'She's Always Wanted to Be a Summer Bride'
Now that Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially engaged, they're already thinking about how they'd like to celebrate their big day.
“She’s super excited about planning her dream wedding,” a source dished about the pair, who confirmed their relationship in 2021. “She’s always wanted to be a summer bride.”
“They have already gone back and forth on whether to have a destination wedding in Italy — they both love that idea — or at a lavish private estate in L.A. overlooking the ocean,” shared the source. “They may end up doing both.”
According to the insider, the actor, 28, has one ask. “He wants them to say their vows as the sun is setting. He knows it will be a magical moment," the source divulged.
As OK! previously reported, the A-listers met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Since then, they've been seen out on date nights. Most recently, when the Disney Channel alum, 28, appeared at the 2025 Golden Globes, fans immediately spotted her new bling on that finger.
Days later, a source confirmed the happy news that the British hunk popped the question to Zendaya between Christmas and New Year's Eve when they were alone at one of her homes.
The Onward star's father, Dominic Holland, later said that his son "very incredibly well prepared" for the special moment.
"He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter," Dominic wrote in a Friday, January 10, Patreon post.
"Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear…" he noted. "I am completely confident they will make a successful union."
The Challengers star and her man have been happily together over the years and are excited for what's to come.
"Tom wanted to propose because he feels he is at the right time in his life and feels ready to settle down," another insider told Us Weekly.
"They had many conversations over the years, but there was never any pressure," the insider noted. "Zendaya is giddy and excited. She knew it might have been coming but never put pressure on it."
