or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Zendaya
OK LogoCOUPLES

Zendaya and Fiancé Tom Holland Discussed Marriage for Years But Actress Never 'Pressured' Him Before He Proposed: 'She's Giddy'

Photo of Zendaya and Tom Holland
Source: mega

Zendaya and Tom Holland have taken their relationship to the next level.

By:

Jan. 7 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Zendaya and Tom Holland both knew they found their forever partner when they first started dating a few years ago, but neither of them ever felt the need to rush to the altar.

"Tom wanted to propose because he feels he is at the right time in his life and feels ready to settle down," a source spilled to a news outlet after the actress debuted her engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya fiance tom holland discussed marriage years never pressured
Source: mega

Tom Holland proposed to Zendaya over the holidays, multiple sources confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

"They had many conversations over the years, but there was never any pressure," the insider continued. "Zendaya is giddy and excited. She knew it might have been coming but never put pressure on it."

A source said the Emmy winner, 28, "tried to keep" the proposal a secret "but was very excited to show off her ring."

"She didn’t think people would notice but didn’t care either way," the insider explained of why she didn't hide the bauble at the star-studded event in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya fiance tom holland discussed marriage years never pressured
Source: mega

The actress debuted her engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the Uncharted lead, also 28, popped the question "in a very low-key way" over the holidays as Zendaya "didn’t want anything over the top."

The engagement was confirmed on Monday, January 6, and that same night, she stepped out in public again and flashed the ring while attending a special screening of her flick Challengers at West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center.

MORE ON:
Zendaya

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya fiance tom holland discussed marriage years never pressured
Source: mega

A source claimed the fashion icon was 'very excited' to show off her sparking ring.

Article continues below advertisement

The lovebirds first met when filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, which came out in 2016, but their romance wasn't confirmed until they were caught kissing in 2021.

The pair went on to act in two sequels together, something the British star touched on in a recent interview

"It’s just perfect when you’re on set, and a director will give you a note maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, it’s just that, like, familiar glance, like: ‘I can’t wait to talk about that later!’" he raved of working together.

Article continues below advertisement

"That’s where Zendaya and I have been such a strong couple, in the spirit of being able to relate with one another on something that is very, very unique," Holland added.

The "Replay" crooner feels the same way, spilling in an interview, "You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him."

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya fiance tom holland discussed marriage years never pressured
Source: mega

The pair's romance was confirmed in 2021.

"He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down," the Disney Channel alum shared. "I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

Us Weekly spoked to the source about the proposal and the stars' relationship.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.