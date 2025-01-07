Zendaya and Fiancé Tom Holland Discussed Marriage for Years But Actress Never 'Pressured' Him Before He Proposed: 'She's Giddy'

"They had many conversations over the years, but there was never any pressure," the insider continued. "Zendaya is giddy and excited. She knew it might have been coming but never put pressure on it."

A source said the Emmy winner, 28, "tried to keep" the proposal a secret "but was very excited to show off her ring."

"She didn’t think people would notice but didn’t care either way," the insider explained of why she didn't hide the bauble at the star-studded event in Los Angeles.