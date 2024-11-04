Tom Holland Admits He Googles His Girlfriend Zendaya Due to His 'Anxiety': 'I'll Check to See If Everything's Good'

“I’m not on socials, and I delete [the apps] when I’m not using [them]. So sometimes I — it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing — but like I’ll check, to see if everything’s good and just make sure we’re all cool,” he said during an appearance on “On the Menu” podcast hosted by Samah Dada on Thursday, October 31.

“So I just give it a little Google, look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good. We’re fine,'” Holland continued.