OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Tom Holland Admits He Googles His Girlfriend Zendaya Due to His 'Anxiety': 'I'll Check to See If Everything's Good'

Tom Holland admitted he Googles girlfriend Zendaya to 'check' if 'eveything's good' due to 'anxiety.'

Nov. 4 2024, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

Tom Holland is one protective boyfriend!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star recently opened up about his concerns for girlfriend Zendaya’s well-being.

“I’m not on socials, and I delete [the apps] when I’m not using [them]. So sometimes I — it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing — but like I’ll check, to see if everything’s good and just make sure we’re all cool,” he said during an appearance on “On the Menu” podcast hosted by Samah Dada on Thursday, October 31.

“So I just give it a little Google, look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good. We’re fine,'” Holland continued.

They both want to keep their relationship private.

In a recent video shared on X, the couple was seen looking glamorous in matching outfits for a dinner date.

The Euphoria alum, 28, wore a stunning maroon leather slip dress from Louis Vuitton, while Holland sported a T-shirt of the same color and pants.

Zendaya and Tom Holland starred in the 'Spider-Man' franchise as MJ and Peter Parker, respectively.

However, Holland's protective instincts stood out when a crowd of excited fans surrounded his girlfriend for autographs.

Without hesitation, he gently cleared a path, guiding her away from the crowd as they held hands.

Another clip obtained by TMZ captured Holland gently ushering a photographer aside as they exited Nine Orchard Hotel.

Although rumors have previously swirled about their relationship following their decision to unfollow each other on Instagram, Holland firmly denied any split when asked by a TMZ cameraman in January.

“Absolutely not,” he stated.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep it as sacred as possible,” he explained in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone; it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

The couple met on the set of their first 'Spider-Man' film in 2016.

Earlier this year, Holland, 28, gushed over a movie he and his girlfriend enjoy watching together.

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he remarked, referring to their roles as Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man franchise.

“I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It’s such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job," he added.

In July, an insider revealed that the duo’s romance is stronger than ever.

“These two are the real deal,” the source shared. “They started as besties, and that’s [why] their relationship is rock solid. They ‘get’ each other.”

The two confirmed their relationship in July 2021.

The source added, “They’re each other’s biggest supporters. Their families are all in. They think they’re perfect together.”

Zendaya is reportedly convinced that Holland is “the one” since they began living together in April, with a source noting it was “the best decision they’ve ever made.”

However, it seems the couple is in no rush to tie the knot just yet.

“They’re both so young. They have their whole lives ahead of them, and right now she’d rather focus on her career,” the insider claimed. “Zendaya isn’t saying no, she’s saying let’s wait.”

Sources close to the couple spoke to Us Weekly.

