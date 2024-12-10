Tom Holland and Zendaya 'Already Decided' They Want to 'Spend the Rest of Their Lives Together': Source
Tom Holland and Zendaya are head over heels in love!
According to a source, the young lovebirds know they're in it for the long haul and they are even making plans for the future — but that doesn't mean they're ready to share all the updates to their fairytale romance with the world just yet.
"Tom and Zendaya don’t need to go through the formality of announcing an engagement," the source spilled. "They already decided some time ago that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together."
The low-key couple has been openly dating since 2021, but it is unclear exactly when their romance started, as they've been costars in the Spiderman franchise since 2016, where they respectively play the roles of Peter Parker and M.J. Watson. However, their screen-to-real-life relationship has sparked lots of attention in their day-to-day lives.
In a November 2021 interview, the Euphoria star and the Marvel actor opened up on the "downsides" of fame and trying to maintain privacy in their relationship.
"A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland explained.
- Tom Holland and Zendaya Are 'Just Happy to Be Together': 'No Pressure to Get Married at All'
- Tom Holland 'All In' With Zendaya From 'The Moment He Met Her' While 'Euphoria' Star Kept Her Options Open With Brief Jacob Elordi Fling
- From 'Spider-Man' Costars to Lovers! Zendaya and Tom Holland's Cutest Moments: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Zendaya added that she feels her relationship being displayed for the world through the media can be "confusing and invasive."
"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," she continued. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."
And while they choose not to share private details of their romance with the public, they are happy to share the big screen together whenever they can. In a recent interview, Zendaya admitted "it's actually strangely comfortable" and "like second nature" to act alongside her man in the hit Marvel franchise.
"You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside," she gushed. "I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal."
The source spoke with Life & Style about Holland and Zendaya's relationship.