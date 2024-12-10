Tom Holland and Zendaya 'Already Decided' They Want to 'Spend the Rest of Their Lives Together': Source

"Tom and Zendaya don’t need to go through the formality of announcing an engagement," the source spilled. "They already decided some time ago that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together."

The low-key couple has been openly dating since 2021, but it is unclear exactly when their romance started, as they've been costars in the Spiderman franchise since 2016, where they respectively play the roles of Peter Parker and M.J. Watson. However, their screen-to-real-life relationship has sparked lots of attention in their day-to-day lives.