Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Spoken About 'Marriage': They’re 'in a Very Positive Place'
Do we hear wedding bells? Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly ready to tie the knot!
It's been roughly eight years since the famous Hollywood stars met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, and now, it seems the duo is finally ready to say "I Do."
"Tom and Zendaya are in a very positive place and they’ve been exclusive now for more than five years," a source close to the couple spilled to a news publication. "They are part of each other’s families at this point and marriage has been part of the conversation for a while."
According to the outlet, the Euphoria actress and her man are "madly in love and informally engaged," however, Holland has yet to officially pop the question.
With "some time off before the next Spider-Man gears up," the insider noted, "he’s never going to have a clearer path to formally propose and much more importantly, to plan for his and Zendaya’s wedding."
The confidante claimed fans shouldn't "expect" the private pair "to elope" because "both of their families have been big cheerleaders for this relationship and neither of them want this to change."
"The real issue they have to figure out is what country to have the wedding – the US, England or some kind of neutral territory," the source added of Zendaya — who was born in Oakland, Calif. — and Holland, who born in the town of Kingston upon Thames, U.K. "And as with everything they do as a couple, they are very focused on keeping things classy, inclusive and fashion-forward."
Exchanging vows means more to the lovebirds than simply becoming husband and wife, the insider mentioned.
"Tom’s immature partying days are long behind him and he has spent years proving to Zendaya that he can be a really great partner and potentially an excellent father too, and their wedding will launch them into the next phase of their lives in high style," the confidante explained.
While a specific wedding timeline remains unknown, the source insisted: "Nobody in their friend group thinks they won’t be a married couple by this time next year."
Zendaya and Holland keep their relationship extremely private, though their love for one another is not a secret.
In an interview earlier this year, the Disney Channel alum made a rare comment about her Spider-Man: No Way Home costar when asked which of her Dune 2 costars have the best "rizz."
"I don’t know. Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own. I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland," she gushed. "I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people."
In June 2023, however, Holland denied having said charm.
"I’m happy and in love so I’ve got no need for rizz. I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz," Holland declared in reference to his and Zendaya's romance.
