Law Roach Shuts Down Zendaya and Tom Holland's Second Wedding Rumors After They 'Got Away' With Private Ceremony
July 30 2026, Updated 8:54 a.m. ET
Law Roach is shutting down rumors that Tom Holland and Zendaya are planning a second wedding.
The Dune star's longtime stylist spoke to Complex on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the couple's upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 27.
When asked about the new rumor circulating online that the Spider-Man franchise costars will have a “more public” ceremony, he replied, “I don’t think so.”
Law Roach Set the Record Straight About Tom Holland and Zendaya's Second Wedding Rumors
The stylist also noted that if people truly wanted to witness the notoriously private couple's happiness, then they “should congratulate them.”
“It’s two young, beautiful, successful people that are in love, and they had a private wedding, and they got away with it,” he said.
“And if these are two people that you look up to or that you love their work, just celebrate them being together and happy," he added.
He also said that he “hadn’t heard that rumor” about The Odyssey costars planning a second wedding when the interviewer pressed him on the matter, noting that it “was posted [online] 11 hours ago.”
“Definitely not true,” the 48-year-old insisted.
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Law Roach Was the First to Break the News of Tom Holland and Zendaya's Secret Wedding
Rumors first started swirling online in February when the Challengers star was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger instead of her usual diamond engagement ring.
On March 1, Roach added to the speculation during an interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet of the Actor Awards, saying, “The wedding has already happened.”
“You missed it,” he quipped, before adding, “It’s very true.”
The couple remained quiet about it until Holland told Esquire in June that he and his wife's family weren't concerned about the fake AI-generated images of their wedding ceremony, “because they were all there.”
Although Zendaya has not outright confirmed or denied the rumors, she recently joked about the speculation after a fan boldly asked her, “Will you marry me, please?” during Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Mexico fan event.
“You’re too late!” she cheekily replied.
That might be the closest confirmation fans get from her, as the 29-year-old previously told Elle in an August 2023 interview that she is determined to maintain privacy in her relationship with Holland.
“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” she said.
“But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” she added.
“It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own, but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now,” The Drama star said.