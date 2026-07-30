NEWS Law Roach Shuts Down Zendaya and Tom Holland's Second Wedding Rumors After They 'Got Away' With Private Ceremony Source: MEGA Law Roach shut down rumors of Zendaya and Tom Holland planning a second wedding after they 'got away' with marrying in secret. OK! Staff July 30 2026, Updated 8:54 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Law Roach is shutting down rumors that Tom Holland and Zendaya are planning a second wedding. The Dune star's longtime stylist spoke to Complex on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the couple's upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 27. When asked about the new rumor circulating online that the Spider-Man franchise costars will have a “more public” ceremony, he replied, “I don’t think so.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @complex/Instagram and @complexnews/Instagram Law Roach said he doesn't think that Zendaya and Tom Holland will have a second wedding.

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Law Roach Set the Record Straight About Tom Holland and Zendaya's Second Wedding Rumors

Source: MEGA Law Roach said that people should just 'congratulate' Zendaya and Tom Holland on their wedding.

The stylist also noted that if people truly wanted to witness the notoriously private couple's happiness, then they “should congratulate them.” “It’s two young, beautiful, successful people that are in love, and they had a private wedding, and they got away with it,” he said. “And if these are two people that you look up to or that you love their work, just celebrate them being together and happy," he added.

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Source: MEGA Law Roach said that the rumor about Tom Holland and Zendaya having a second wedding are untrue.

He also said that he “hadn’t heard that rumor” about The Odyssey costars planning a second wedding when the interviewer pressed him on the matter, noting that it “was posted [online] 11 hours ago.” “Definitely not true,” the 48-year-old insisted.

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Law Roach Was the First to Break the News of Tom Holland and Zendaya's Secret Wedding

Source: MEGA Tom Holland seemingly confirmed in June that he and Zendaya got married in secret.

Rumors first started swirling online in February when the Challengers star was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger instead of her usual diamond engagement ring. On March 1, Roach added to the speculation during an interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet of the Actor Awards, saying, “The wedding has already happened.” “You missed it,” he quipped, before adding, “It’s very true.” The couple remained quiet about it until Holland told Esquire in June that he and his wife's family weren't concerned about the fake AI-generated images of their wedding ceremony, “because they were all there.”