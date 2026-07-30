or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Zendaya
OK LogoNEWS

Law Roach Shuts Down Zendaya and Tom Holland's Second Wedding Rumors After They 'Got Away' With Private Ceremony

Split photo of Tom Holland & Zendaya & Law Roach
Source: MEGA

Law Roach shut down rumors of Zendaya and Tom Holland planning a second wedding after they 'got away' with marrying in secret.

Profile Image

July 30 2026, Updated 8:54 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Law Roach is shutting down rumors that Tom Holland and Zendaya are planning a second wedding.

The Dune star's longtime stylist spoke to Complex on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the couple's upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 27.

When asked about the new rumor circulating online that the Spider-Man franchise costars will have a “more public” ceremony, he replied, “I don’t think so.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @complex/Instagram and @complexnews/Instagram

Law Roach said he doesn't think that Zendaya and Tom Holland will have a second wedding.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Law Roach Set the Record Straight About Tom Holland and Zendaya's Second Wedding Rumors

Image of Law Roach said that people should just 'congratulate' Zendaya and Tom Holland on their wedding.
Source: MEGA

Law Roach said that people should just 'congratulate' Zendaya and Tom Holland on their wedding.

The stylist also noted that if people truly wanted to witness the notoriously private couple's happiness, then they “should congratulate them.”

“It’s two young, beautiful, successful people that are in love, and they had a private wedding, and they got away with it,” he said.

“And if these are two people that you look up to or that you love their work, just celebrate them being together and happy," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Law Roach said that the rumor about Tom Holland and Zendaya having a second wedding are untrue.
Source: MEGA

Law Roach said that the rumor about Tom Holland and Zendaya having a second wedding are untrue.

He also said that he “hadn’t heard that rumor” about The Odyssey costars planning a second wedding when the interviewer pressed him on the matter, noting that it “was posted [online] 11 hours ago.”

“Definitely not true,” the 48-year-old insisted.

MORE ON:
Zendaya

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Law Roach Was the First to Break the News of Tom Holland and Zendaya's Secret Wedding

Image of Tom Holland seemingly confirmed in June that he and Zendaya got married in secret.
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland seemingly confirmed in June that he and Zendaya got married in secret.

Rumors first started swirling online in February when the Challengers star was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger instead of her usual diamond engagement ring.

On March 1, Roach added to the speculation during an interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet of the Actor Awards, saying, “The wedding has already happened.”

“You missed it,” he quipped, before adding, “It’s very true.”

The couple remained quiet about it until Holland told Esquire in June that he and his wife's family weren't concerned about the fake AI-generated images of their wedding ceremony, “because they were all there.”

Although Zendaya has not outright confirmed or denied the rumors, she recently joked about the speculation after a fan boldly asked her, “Will you marry me, please?” during Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Mexico fan event.

“You’re too late!” she cheekily replied.

That might be the closest confirmation fans get from her, as the 29-year-old previously told Elle in an August 2023 interview that she is determined to maintain privacy in her relationship with Holland.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” she said.

“But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” she added.

“It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own, but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now,” The Drama star said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.