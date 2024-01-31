Lenny Kravitz Gushes Over Daughter Zoë's 'Special' Romance With Fiancé Channing Tatum: 'It Feels Right'

The Grammy winner explained how his outlook on romance changed after talking to a relative.

"I remember hearing something from my grandmother at a very young age," he shared. "She said, 'It's not just that I'm in love with your grandfather, I'm dedicated to your grandfather.' Because sometimes you don't feel that love, right? So then what do you do?"

"It has to be something beyond that love, and that is dedication," insisted Lenny. "So that is something that I see that they have. It's wonderful to welcome him to the family."