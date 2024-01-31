Lenny Kravitz Gushes Over Daughter Zoë's 'Special' Romance With Fiancé Channing Tatum: 'It Feels Right'
Lenny Kravitz is excited to become a father-in-law again.
In a new interview, the musician gushed over daughter Zoë Kravitz's relationship with Channing Tatum, who popped the question to the actress last year.
"It feels right," the singer, 59, said of their romance. "I like [Channing] very much."
Lenny added that the duo's dynamic is "something that's naturally special," but "they also do the work. They are dedicated. That's what it's all about. It's beautiful to watch."
The Grammy winner explained how his outlook on romance changed after talking to a relative.
"I remember hearing something from my grandmother at a very young age," he shared. "She said, 'It's not just that I'm in love with your grandfather, I'm dedicated to your grandfather.' Because sometimes you don't feel that love, right? So then what do you do?"
"It has to be something beyond that love, and that is dedication," insisted Lenny. "So that is something that I see that they have. It's wonderful to welcome him to the family."
The singer hinted he's currently single when asked about his own love life.
"I’ve always been a romantic, and you can still be one even if you’re not with somebody," the "Fly Away" crooner insisted. "It’s how you live your life. I’m in love every day. When I wake up, open my eyes and can function ... love is all around at all times."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, the 21 Jump Street actor, 43, and Zoë first sparked engagement news when the Big Little Lies alum, 35, stepped out with a giant diamond ring on her finger in October 2023.
According to a source, the duo — who began dating in January 2021 — don't want to wait long to walk down the aisle.
"No two people have ever been more in sync. They’re ready for this," the insider spilled to a news outlet.
"Channing and Zoë are already talking about what kind of wedding they want. They’re both so excited!" the source continued. "Zoë and Channing have a great relationship. Besides the obvious chemistry, they really are best friends."
Channing currently co-parents daughter Everly, 10, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, while Zoë never had any children with ex-husband Karl Glusman.
The Hollywood hunk's divorce from his Step Up costar took a serious toll on him, as he admitted in early 2023 that he was unsure if he'd ever consider getting married again.
"Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist," he said. "In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"
Clearly, Zoë was special enough to change his mind!
People interviewed Lenny about his daughter's romance.