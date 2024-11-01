or
Zoë Kravitz 'Was in a Good Mood and Seemed Really Happy' at Halloween Party After Channing Tatum Split: Source

The stars got engaged last year.

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

Zoë Kravitz isn't moping around after splitting from former fiancé Channing Tatum!

Just a few days after it was revealed that the stars broke up, the actress was seen living it up with pals at a Halloween party in New York City.

According to an eyewitness who was also in attendance at the exclusive bash — which took place at Chez Margaux — the Big Little Lies alum, 35, was "dancing all night and having cocktails."

"She was in a good mood and seemed really happy," the source added of Kravitz, who was seen chatting with Glee's Dianna Agron at the shindig.

The couple, who began dating in 2021, got engaged in 2023.

The Los Angeles native stayed until the early hours of the morning and "helped close it down at 2 a.m.," the onlooker said, noting the star was "having a great time."

As OK! reported, news of her and Tatum's split, which came after three years together, broke on Tuesday, October 29.

A source told a news outlet that things took a turn for the worse when they finished promo for the movie Blink Twice, which they both starred in, with Kravitz also acting as the director.

"Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted. It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped," the source explained.

A source said the stars are 'opposites' and realized they may not be a 'good match.'

"[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together," the insider added.

Another sign things were head south was their lack of wedding planning.

"Neither of them were rushing to the altar," the source confessed, adding that thinking about details for their nuptials put "a lot of pressure on them" and made them reevaluate their relationship.

The actors have both been married before.

"They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match," the source continued. "There is still a lot of love between them, and [the split] was amicable."

An additional insider said they also had an issue over where to live, as "Channing spends a lot of time in Los Angeles because of his daughter, but Zoë prefers NYC."

The 21 Jump Street actor shares 11-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, whom he split from in 2018 after marrying in 2009.

Kravitz doesn't have any children, but she has been married before, having tied the knot with actor Karl Glusman, 36, in 2019. Eighteen months later, they announced their separation and finalized their divorce in 2021.

Page Six reported on Kravitz enjoying herself at the Halloween bash.

